Innate Immunotherapeutics : Change of Name to Amplia Therapeutics Limited - ATX

09/05/2018 | 06:09am CEST

ABN 16 165 160 841

ASX RELEASE

5 September 2018

Innate Immunotherapeutics changes name to Amplia Therapeutics and ASX stock code to ATX

Melbourne (Australia) - 5th September 2018. Innate Immunotherapeutics has elected to change the Company name to Amplia Therapeutics Limited and the Company stock code will change to ATX from IIL. The change received shareholder approval in a Special Resolution at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 30 August in Melbourne.

The change of name is part of a wider branding refresh of the Company as it focuses on the development of a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an important therapeutic target that is significantly upregulated in highly fibrotic tumours such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. Drugs targeting FAK have the potential to sensitize the tumour micro-environment to both immuno-oncology drugs and chemotherapies.

Amplia Chairman Dr. Warwick Tong, noted "The Amplia name reflects the therapeutic action of inhibiting FAK to 'amplify' the effect of existing immuno-oncology and chemotherapeutic drugs in a number of difficult to treat cancers".

Amplia's lead drug candidate AMP945 is expected to have a significant clinical advantage over other FAK-targeting molecules because of its high potency and selectivity for FAK. Amplia is also developing AMP886, which is a multi-action inhibitor that, in addition to potent FAK activity, also modulates FLT3 and VEGF, both highly synergistic targets in a number of solid and hematologic cancers. The development of these drug candidates is supported by an international team of world-class reseachers and clinicians.

To learn about the Company's vision, pipeline and team, please visit our newly launched website: www.ampliatx.com

- End -

For Further Information:

Simon Wilkinson Managing Director and CEO Email:simon@ampliatx.com

Suite 226, 55 Flemington Road, North Melbourne, VIC 3051

Emailinfo@ampliatx.com www.ampliatx.com

Disclaimer

Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 04:06:06 UTC
