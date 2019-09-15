Inner Mongolia Energy Engineering : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INNER MONGOLIA ENERGY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

內蒙古能源建設投資股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01649)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT ON

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Inner Mongolia Energy Engineering Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.24A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 June 2019, 18 June 2019, 22 July 2019, 29 July 2019, 23 August 2019 and 9 September 2019.

According to the latest development, as the Company needs more time to collect and collate the supplementary information required by PricewaterhouseCoopers Management Consulting (Shanghai) Limited ("PricewaterhouseCoopers") forensic review, PricewaterhouseCoopers' investigation has not been completed. Based on the current progress, the Company expects that PricewaterhouseCoopers will issue a forensic review report on or before 31 December 2019. The Company will postpone the publication of the audited annual results for 2018 accordingly.

BUSINESS OPERATION

The Group's main business operations include:

Construction Contracting:

Under the background of the national policy on continuous energy structure adjustment, the fossil- fuel power, photovoltaic power and wind power construction market shows a continuous downturn, the construction of the main networks of power grid in the western Inner Mongolia slows down gradually, the bidding projects of infrastructural projects of 220kV and above reduces significantly, and the competition in power construction market is still fierce. In the second quarter of 2019, the completed business volume of the Group's construction contracting business decreased slightly as