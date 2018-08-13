Inner West Council : Weed spraying and pesticide use notification

Council will be weed spraying of all parks in the Ashfield, Marrickville and Stanmore wards from 13 August 2018 to 14 September 2018

The following locations will be treated with a selective herbicide for the control of all broadleaf weeds including bindii and clover:

All grassed areas of Parks, excluding sportsfields

Council staff will be spraying these areas with Bayer Spearhead Selective Herbicide, a chemical with a low toxicity ranking.

Signage will be placed in Parks when spraying is to take place.

If it rains for long periods during the weed spraying program, we will place updates on our website and a further notices will be made to the properties.

For more information or if you have any concerns prior to or during the weed spraying program, please call Council's Parks Department on (02) 9392 5000 or council@innerwest.nsw.gov.au