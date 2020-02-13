Log in
Innisfree M&A Incorporated : Receives Top 2019 Proxy Solicitor Rankings in M&A and Activism

02/13/2020 | 09:03am EST

#1 M&A Proxy Solicitor by Corporate Control Alert for the Fifth Consecutive Year

#1 Global Proxy Solicitor by Bloomberg Global Activism Review

#1 Proxy Solicitor for Issuers by Activism Insight and Refinitiv Shareholder Activism Survey

Innisfree has been named the top proxy solicitor in 2019 by four leading publications. For the fifth consecutive year, Corporate Control Alert ranked Innisfree as the leading proxy solicitor in M&A transactions.

Innisfree’s 2019 M&A engagements included Anadarko Petroleum in its merger with Occidental Petroleum, Celgene in its merger with Bristol-Myers Squibb, FitBit in its merger with Google, JAB in its tender offer for Coty, Novartis in its tender for The Medicines Company, Sanofi in its tender offer for Synthorx, Sotheby’s in its merger with BidFair, Stryker in its tender offer for Wright Medical Group, and Versum Materials Inc. in its acquisition by Merck KGaA.

In addition, Innisfree has been named the top Global Proxy Solicitor for companies by the Bloomberg Global Activism Review and the top issuer proxy solicitor by Activist Insight and Refinitiv Shareholder Activism Survey in 2019. Over the course of 2019, Innisfree’s activism engagements included proxy contests at Argo, EQT, Gannett, Mack-Cali, and Verint Systems.

About Innisfree

Founded in 1997, Innisfree M&A Incorporated (New York), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Lake Isle M&A Incorporated (London), is a high-stakes shareholder engagement firm, delivering shareholder intelligence, strategic advice and proxy solicitation services to the world’s leading corporations and investors when it matters most. Its integrated approach and unsurpassed analytics--ActiveIQ™--set Innisfree apart as the firm of choice. Innisfree provides expert advice on a wide range of matters, including shareholder activism, executive compensation proposals, corporate governance issues and investor relations.

With an experienced professional staff in New York, London, and Pittsburgh, Innisfree has represented hundreds of companies in over 20 countries. www.innisfreema.com


© Business Wire 2020
