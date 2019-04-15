Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest of Muse Creative & Promotions Limited and 100% Equity Interest of Muse Group Asia Limited Involving Issue of Consideration Shares under General Mandate

The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations among the Parties, with reference to (i) the historical financial performance of Target 1 and Target 2; (ii) the assessment on business development and prospect of Target 1 and Target 2 and (iii) the reasons and benefits of the Acquisition as stated under the section headed ''Reasons for and benefits of the Acquisition'' below.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider the consideration of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Consideration Shares

The Issue Price represents:

(i)a discount of approximately 3.85% to the closing price of HK$0.052 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement;

(ii)a discount of approximately 8.76% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.0548 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and

(iii)a discount of approximately 13.19% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.0576 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

The Issue Price was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and Vendor with reference to the current market price. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider the Issue Price is fair and reasonable and in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

The Consideration Share represents: (i) approximately 9.75% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 8.88% of the number of issued Shares as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate at Completion. As at the date of this announcement, 1,128,124,099 Shares have been issued and 25,175,000 Shares have been issued under the General Mandate since the approval of the General Mandate. Accordingly, the maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 185,414,819 Shares which is sufficient for the issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares and is not subject to the Shareholders' approval.

The Consideration Shares, when allotted and issued, shall rank pari passu in all respects with the Shares in issue on the date of allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares including the right to all dividends, distributions and other payments made or to be made, on the record date which falls on or after the date of such allotment and issue.

An application will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares.