Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest of Muse Creative & Promotions Limited and 100% Equity Interest of Muse Group Asia Limited Involving Issue of Consideration Shares under General Mandate
04/15/2019 | 06:48pm EDT
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8202)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST OF MUSE CREATIVE & PROMOTIONS LIMITED AND
100% EQUITY INTEREST OF MUSE GROUP ASIA LIMITED
INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
THE ACQUISITION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 15 April 2019 (after the trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase and the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, the Sale Shares for a total consideration of HK$5,500,000, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As certain of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules for the Acquisition exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company, and is therefore subject to the relevant reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.
THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The salient terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are set out below:
Date:
|
15 April 2019
|
Parties:
|
|
Purchaser:
|
Inno-Tech Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with
|
|
limited liability, the shares of which are listed on GEM
|
Vendor:
|
Lee Kit See, who is the legal and beneficial owner of 100% of the equity
|
|
interest of Target 1 and 100% of the equity interest of Target 2
As at the date of this announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) the Vendor is the ultimate beneficial owner and is an Independent Third Party and does not hold any Shares or other convertible securities in the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) there was no previous transaction or business relationship among the Company, the Vendor and/or its associates or connected persons of the Company in the previous 12 months which would result in aggregation under Rule 19.22 of the GEM Listing Rules.
The Acquisition
The Board is pleased to announce that on 15 April 2019 (after the trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase and the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, the Sale Shares for a total consideration of HK$5,500,000, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
Assets to be acquired
Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendor has agreed to sell to the Purchaser, and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase from the Vendor, the Sale Shares, representing 100% of the total equity interest of Target 1 and 100% of the total equity interest of Target 2.
Consideration
The total consideration for the Acquisition is HK$5,500,000, which shall be satisfied by the Purchaser in the following manner:
At Completion, equal to the total consideration of HK$5,500,000 for 100% of the total equity interest of Target 1 and 100% equity interest of Target 2, the Company shall, and the Purchaser shall procure the Company to, allot and issue 110,000,000 Consideration Shares at the Issue Price out of the General Mandate and free from any encumbrance whatsoever to and in favour of the Vendor for full and final settlement and discharge of the Consideration.
The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations among the Parties, with reference to (i) the historical financial performance of Target 1 and Target 2; (ii) the assessment on business development and prospect of Target 1 and Target 2 and (iii) the reasons and benefits of the Acquisition as stated under the section headed ''Reasons for and benefits of the Acquisition'' below.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider the consideration of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Consideration Shares
The Issue Price represents:
(i)a discount of approximately 3.85% to the closing price of HK$0.052 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement;
(ii)a discount of approximately 8.76% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.0548 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and
(iii)a discount of approximately 13.19% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.0576 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
The Issue Price was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and Vendor with reference to the current market price. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider the Issue Price is fair and reasonable and in the interests of shareholders as a whole.
The Consideration Share represents: (i) approximately 9.75% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 8.88% of the number of issued Shares as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate at Completion. As at the date of this announcement, 1,128,124,099 Shares have been issued and 25,175,000 Shares have been issued under the General Mandate since the approval of the General Mandate. Accordingly, the maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 185,414,819 Shares which is sufficient for the issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares and is not subject to the Shareholders' approval.
The Consideration Shares, when allotted and issued, shall rank pari passu in all respects with the Shares in issue on the date of allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares including the right to all dividends, distributions and other payments made or to be made, on the record date which falls on or after the date of such allotment and issue.
An application will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares.
Conditions Precedent
Completions shall be subject to the following conditions precedent:
(a)the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement having complied with all applicable laws, rules and regulations in Hong Kong or otherwise (including without limitation the GEM Listing Rules to which they may be subject) in relation to the Acquisition;
(b)the warranties contained in the Sale and Purchase Agreement remaining true and accurate in all respects;
(c)the Company being satisfied with the results of the due diligence review of the assets, liabilities, operations and affairs of the Target as it may reasonably consider appropriate;
(d)the Company having obtained all necessary consents or approvals (including but not limited to the approvals from the Stock Exchange, relevant government departments or regulatory authorities, if required), and such consents or approvals have not been cancelled or revoked before Completion; and
(e)the Company has obtained approval from the Stock Exchange for the listing of and the permission to deal in the Consideration Shares.
None of the conditions can be waived. In the event that any of the Conditions is not fulfilled by the Long Stop Date, the Sale and Purchase Agreement will be automatically terminated and be of no further effect, and the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall be released from all obligations under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and neither party shall have any claim against the other for any costs or losses save in respect of any antecedent breaches of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
Guarantee
Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendor agreed to guarantee the performance of the Vendor's obligations, warranties and other terms and provisions under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Company agreed to guarantee the performance of the Purchaser's obligations, warranties and other terms and provisions under the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Also, the Vendor agreed to guarantee that the net assets value of the Group will not be less than HK$5.5 million after one year from the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, otherwise, the Vendor will make up the difference in cash.
Completion
Subject to the terms in relation to conditions precedent in the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Completion shall take place on the Completion Date.
EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
|
As at the date of this
|
|
|
|
|
announcement and
|
|
|
|
|
immediately before the
|
Immediately after the
|
|
allotment and issue of
|
allotment and issue of the
|
Shareholders
|
Consideration Shares
|
Consideration Shares
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
Number of
|
|
% of Shares in
|
Number of
|
|
% of Shares in
|
|
Shares
|
|
issue
|
Shares
|
|
issue
|
Wealthy ELM Limited
|
140,000,000
|
12.41%
|
|
140,000,000
|
11.31%
|
The Vendor
|
-
|
|
-
|
110,000,000
|
8.88%
|
Other public shareholders
|
988,124,099
|
|
87.59%
|
|
988,124,099
|
|
79.81%
|
|
1,128,124,099
|
100.00%
|
|
1,238,124,099
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP
The Group is principally engaged in the provision of outdoor advertising on buses, bus stations and television advertising operations in the PRC and event management and marketing services and money lending business in Hong Kong. The Group also intends to (i) refine, expand and diversify the Company's outdoor advertising media business, in which its scope is likely to include media strategy, planning and management, product launching, brand building; (ii) develop new business opportunities in technology, media and telecommunication.
The Purchaser, Inno-Tech Holdings Limited, was incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the GEM.
INFORMATION ON THE TARGET
The Vendor
The Vendor is a Hong Kong citizen. As at the date of this announcement, the Vendor is the registered shareholder and the ultimate beneficial owner of the 100% equity interest of Target 1 and 100% equity interest of Target 2.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiry, (i) the Vendor, is the ultimate beneficial owner and a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules); and (ii) the Vendor and her respective associates did not hold any Shares, or options or securities convertible or exchangeable into Shares as at the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
Target 1
Target 1 is incorporated on 7 May 2012 and is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability whose 100% equity interest is legally and beneficially owned by the Vendor. The principal activity of Target 1 is provision of brand building, concert organizer & production, modelling & talent booking, event & marketing planning.
