Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information, Delay in Publication of the Annual Results and Despatch of the Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2019, PostpOnement of Board Meeting and Suspension of Trading

The Company will publish further announcement(s) regarding (i) the date of Board Meeting;

the date of the release of the Annual Results; and (iii) the date of despatch of the Annual Report as and when appropriate. The failure by the Company to publish the Annual Results and to despatch the Annual Report within 3 months after the date of the financial year end, i.e. by 30 September 2019 will constitute non-compliance with Rules 18.03 and 18.49 of the GEM Listing Rules.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will be suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 2 October 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited

Wong Kam Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Zheng Pin (Vice-Chairman)

Mr. Wong Kam Fai (Chief executive officer)

Mr. Chan Yiu Wing

Mr. Keung Kai Pong

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Cao Xinhua

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Yam Chun Yin

Mr. Tsang Ho Yin

Mr. Wong Shun Loy

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at www.it-holdings.com.hk.