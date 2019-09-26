Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Inno-Tech Holdings Limited
Wong Kam Fai
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 26 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Zheng Pin (Vice-Chairman)
Mr. Wong Kam Fai (Chief executive officer)
Mr. Chan Yiu Wing
Mr. Keung Kai Pong
Non-executive Director:
Mr. Cao Xinhua
Independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. Yam Chun Yin
Mr. Tsang Ho Yin
Mr. Wong Shun Loy
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at www.it-holdings.com.hk.