Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8202)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''GEM Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019, the Group is expected to record a substantial drop of net profit for the year ended 30 June 2019 as opposed to a net profit for the year ended 30 June 2018 (''FY2018''), mainly attributable to (i) gain upon conversion of convertible bonds of HK$5,000,000 as compared to gain upon conversion of convertible bonds in FY2018 of HK$37,014,000 and;

fair value gain on convertible bonds of HK$55,900,000 as compared to fair value gain on convertible bonds in FY2018 of HK$403,200,000.

The Company is still in the course of finalizing its unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the consolidated management accounts and the information currently available to the Board. Such information has neither been confirmed nor audited by the auditor or audit committee of the Board and may be subject to change. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to refer to the annual results announcement of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 which is expected to be published on 30 September 2019.