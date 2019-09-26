Log in
Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

09/26/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8202)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''GEM Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019, the Group is expected to record a substantial drop of net profit for the year ended 30 June 2019 as opposed to a net profit for the year ended 30 June 2018 (''FY2018''), mainly attributable to (i) gain upon conversion of convertible bonds of HK$5,000,000 as compared to gain upon conversion of convertible bonds in FY2018 of HK$37,014,000 and;

  1. fair value gain on convertible bonds of HK$55,900,000 as compared to fair value gain on convertible bonds in FY2018 of HK$403,200,000.

The Company is still in the course of finalizing its unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the consolidated management accounts and the information currently available to the Board. Such information has neither been confirmed nor audited by the auditor or audit committee of the Board and may be subject to change. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to refer to the annual results announcement of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 which is expected to be published on 30 September 2019.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited

Wong Kam Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Zheng Pin (Vice-Chairman)

Mr. Wong Kam Fai (Chief executive officer)

Mr. Chan Yiu Wing

Mr. Keung Kai Pong

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Cao Xinhua

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Yam Chun Yin

Mr. Tsang Ho Yin

Mr. Wong Shun Loy

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at www.it-holdings.com.hk.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:47:01 UTC
