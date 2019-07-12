Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Statutory Demand from Creditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8202)

STATUTORY DEMAND FROM CREDITOR

This announcement is made under the requirement of Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market (''GEM'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that on 12 July 2019, the Company received a statutory demand (the ''Statutory Demand'') dated 10 July 2019 issued by the legal representative of Grand Harbour Finance Limited demanding the Company to repay a principal sum of HK$10,000,000 (the ''Principal Sum'') plus interest. The Statutory Demand was issued pursuant to section 178 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong. If the Company fails to repay the Outstanding Amount within 21 days, a winding-up order may be made in respect of the Company.

The Company is actively negotiating with the creditor for settlement method(s) of the Outstanding Amount and is also seeking legal advice on the matter. Further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited

Wong Kam Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 July 2019

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Zheng Pin

Mr. Wong Kam Fai

Dr. Chan Yiu Wing

Mr. Keung Kai Pong

Non-executive Director

Mr. Cao Xinhuo

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Tsang Ho Yin

Mr. Yam Chun Yin

Mr. Tsang Chun Kit

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of this posting and on the website of the Company at www.it-holdings.com.hk.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aOLIN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
06:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : Sets Up a Flight Simulator to Boost Safety
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : ZSE to Maintain Dual Listing for Local Companies
AQ
06:06aSUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : Former Top Govt Official in U.S.$5 Million Zinara Storm
AQ
06:06aPARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aMASSROOTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Proposed recapitalisation of Thomas Cook Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About