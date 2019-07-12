Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Statutory Demand from Creditor

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8202)

STATUTORY DEMAND FROM CREDITOR

This announcement is made under the requirement of Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market (''GEM'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that on 12 July 2019, the Company received a statutory demand (the ''Statutory Demand'') dated 10 July 2019 issued by the legal representative of Grand Harbour Finance Limited demanding the Company to repay a principal sum of HK$10,000,000 (the ''Principal Sum'') plus interest. The Statutory Demand was issued pursuant to section 178 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong. If the Company fails to repay the Outstanding Amount within 21 days, a winding-up order may be made in respect of the Company.

The Company is actively negotiating with the creditor for settlement method(s) of the Outstanding Amount and is also seeking legal advice on the matter. Further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited

Wong Kam Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 July 2019