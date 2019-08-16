Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company wishes to announce that Mr. Tsang Ho Yin (''Mr. Tsang'') has been appointed as chairman of remuneration committee and chairman of nomination committee of the Board with effect from 16 August 2019.

The Company will actively look for suitable candidate to fill up the vacancy as soon as practicable and in any event within three months from 15 August 2019 pursuant to Rules 5.06, 5.33 of the GEM Listing Rules and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors: Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Zheng Pin (Vice Chairman) Mr. Yam Chun Yin Mr. Wong Kam Fai (Chief executive) Mr. Tsang Ho Yin Dr. Chan Yiu Wing Mr. Keung Kai Pong Non-executive Director Mr. Cao Xinhua

The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive.

