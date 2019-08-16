Log in
Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee

08/16/2019 | 08:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8202)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

RESIGNATION OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF MEMBER OF

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Reference is made to the announcement (the ''Announcement'') of Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 15 August 2019 in relation to resignation of Mr. Tsang Chun Kit (''Mr. Tsang'') as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of the audit committee and member of each of nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 15 August 2019.

Pursuant to Rules 5.05(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (the ''GEM Listing Rules''), the board of directors of a listed issuer must include at least three independent non-executive directors. Further, at least one of the independent non-executive directors must have appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise and the audit committee should comprise of a minimum of three members as required under Rules 5.05(2) and 5.28 of the GEM Listing Rules respectively. Upon the Resignation with effect from 15 August 2019, the Company failed to comply with the requirements as set out in Rules 5.05(1), 5.05(2), 5.05A, and 5.28 of the GEM Listing Rules.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company wishes to announce that Mr. Tsang Ho Yin (''Mr. Tsang'') has been appointed as chairman of remuneration committee and chairman of nomination committee of the Board with effect from 16 August 2019.

The Company will actively look for suitable candidate to fill up the vacancy as soon as practicable and in any event within three months from 15 August 2019 pursuant to Rules 5.06, 5.33 of the GEM Listing Rules and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited

Wong Kam Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Zheng Pin (Vice Chairman)

Mr. Yam Chun Yin

Mr. Wong Kam Fai (Chief executive)

Mr. Tsang Ho Yin

Dr. Chan Yiu Wing

Mr. Keung Kai Pong

Non-executive Director

Mr. Cao Xinhua

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of this posting and on the website of the Company at www.it-holdings.com.hk.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Inno-Tech Holdings Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 12:51:06 UTC
