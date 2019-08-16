Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to the Annual Results Announcement and the Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8202)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Reference is made to the annual results announcement (the ''Results Announcement'') of Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') for the year ended 30 June 2018 and the annual report (the ''Annual Report'') of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

1. DISCLAIMER OF OPINION

In addition to the information provided in the Results Announcement and the Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information in relation to the disclaimer of opinion (the ''Disclaimer of Opinion'') on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2018 issued by the auditors of the Company (the ''Auditors'') which related to the net current liabilities of approximately HK$174,478,000 and capital deficiency of approximately HK$174,232,000 as at 30 June 2018. This casts significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as going concern.

1.1 Management's view on the Disclaimer of Opinion

To address the Disclaimer of Opinion, with the advice of the independent non- executive Directors, the Management has engaged an independent professional firm of certified public accountants and financial adviser to review and advise on the whole business operations with an aim to inbuilt more credibility and risk assessment factors in each of the advertising and event management business. The Directors have reviewed the Group's financial and liquidity position and have taken steps to mitigate the liquidity issues faced by the Group. In the opinion of the