Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to the Annual Results Announcement and the Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2018
08/16/2019 | 08:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8202)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO
THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
AND
THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
Reference is made to the annual results announcement (the ''Results Announcement'') of Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') for the year ended 30 June 2018 and the annual report (the ''Annual Report'') of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.
1. DISCLAIMER OF OPINION
In addition to the information provided in the Results Announcement and the Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information in relation to the disclaimer of opinion (the ''Disclaimer of Opinion'') on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2018 issued by the auditors of the Company (the ''Auditors'') which related to the net current liabilities of approximately HK$174,478,000 and capital deficiency of approximately HK$174,232,000 as at 30 June 2018. This casts significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as going concern.
1.1 Management's view on the Disclaimer of Opinion
To address the Disclaimer of Opinion, with the advice of the independent non- executive Directors, the Management has engaged an independent professional firm of certified public accountants and financial adviser to review and advise on the whole business operations with an aim to inbuilt more credibility and risk assessment factors in each of the advertising and event management business. The Directors have reviewed the Group's financial and liquidity position and have taken steps to mitigate the liquidity issues faced by the Group. In the opinion of the
directors of the Company, in light of the measures implemented or to be implemented by the Company to improve its liquidity (''the Action Plan''), the Directors are confident that the Company will have sufficient financial resources for the next 12 months.
1.2 Action plan of the Group to address the Disclaimer of Opinion
According to the latest adoption of the advice and suggestions, the Company has implemented or intends to carry out the followings:
Implemented cost control measures including cutting the salaries of all executive directors significantly, of which both the chairman and CEO waived their salaries and one executive director reduced salaries from HK$38,000 to HK$10,000 per month beginning October 2018, and compressed operating expenses since October 2018 by 40%. The operating expenses compressed to less than HK$0.9 million per month from HK$1.5 million per month.
Mitigated the liquidity burden on redemption of the convertible bonds at the principle amount of HK$60.5 million due on 6 November 2018 (''CB''), which was extended for another 24 months to 6 November 2020, and was approved by the Shareholders at the special general meeting dated 17 December 2018.
On 17 July 2018 and 26 September 2018, Mr. Pu Haiyong, the substantial shareholder of the Company has provided unsecured and interest free personal loans of HK$5 million, which is due in November 2019, to the Company for general working capital purposes under normal commercial terms and is fully exempt connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
On 29 March 2019, the Company has obtained a 9 months term loan credit facility in the sum of HK2,000,000 from an independent third party at the interest rate of 12% per annum on condition of a floating charge over the Company's assets in favour of the lender (''the Loan''). The final repayment date of the Loan shall fall on 29 February 2020;
A growing strategy to develop and expand business including cooperation with Kappa Food Trading Ltd. (萬凱食品貿易有限公司) relating to sales and distribution of seafood such as live clam and lobster in HK & PRC. The business began in March 2019.
The Company has entered into the sale and purchase agreement dated 10
January 2019 for the acquisition of 51% equity interest of Zhongshan City Share Paper Towel Advertising Media Company Limited (中山市共享紙巾廣 告傳媒有限公司) which is a shared paper towel developer and advertising tissue box products service provider, involving a total consideration of HK$6,120,000 which was settled by the issuance of consideration shares under general mandate. The non-cash settlement allows the Group to retain more cash for general working capital without any cash outlay and widen the Company's shareholder base. The acquisition allows the Group to explore potential cooperation opportunities and is in the interests of the Company and
the Shareholders as a whole by strengthening the Company's presence in the PRC advertising market and widening its asset and/or income base of the Group. The business began in March 2019.
Audit Committee's view on the Disclaimer of Opinion
The Audit Committee has reviewed the consolidated financial statement of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018 and agreed with the Board's position for preparation of the consolidated financial statement for the year ended 30 June 2018 on a going concern basis. The Audit Committee felt comfortable in light of the Action Plan implemented that the Company will have sufficient working capital within next 12 months to meet its funding requirements.
Auditors' view on the Disclaimer of Opinion
In the opinion of the Auditors, depending on the successful implementation of the Action Plan, the Disclaimer of Opinion would be removed in the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ending 30 June 2019.
2. IMPAIRMENT PROVISIONS FOR THE INVESTMENT DEPOSITS
In addition to the information provided in the Results Announcement and the Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information in relation to the impairment provisions (''Impairment Provisions'') for the investment deposits of HK$15 million (the ''Investment Deposits'') on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2018.
Background of the Investment Deposits and Key Terms of the MOU
On 2 December 2014, the Company and the prospective vendors (the ''Prospective Vendors'') entered into the non-legally binding memorandum of understanding (the ''MOU'') in relation to the proposed acquisition on 100% of the entire issued share capital in Great Flame Ventures Limited (the ''Target''), which is incorporated in BVI with limited liabilities, and principally engaged in world-wide media commercial advertising business in football matching of a football club, Liga de Fútbol Profesional. On 9 December 2014, the Company paid the Investment Deposits after performing preliminary due diligence exercise on the legal business and financial affairs of the Target during the period from 1 to 8 December 2014. After the payment of the Investment Deposits on 14 December 2014, the Company further conducted a profound due diligence review of the assets, liabilities, operations and affairs of the Target and was satisfied with the result of the review. Pursuant to the MOU, the Investment Deposits should be refunded in full without interest and without deduction to the Company by the Prospective Vendors within 14 days from the date of the termination of the MOU.
At the time of entering into the MOU, the Board believed that the proposed acquisition (if materialized) would be in line with the Group's business diversification strategy and represented an attractive investment opportunity for the
Group to tap into an advertising business in football matches with growth potential and considered that the proposed acquisition would bring diversified income and additional cashflow to the Group.
Background of Vendor A, Vendor B and Mr. YU
Each of Vendor A and Vendor B was an investment holding company and incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (''BVI'') with limited liability. Vendor A and Vendor B owned 65% and 35% of the Target equity interest respectively. To the best of the then Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Vendor A, Vendor B and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) were independent of and not connected with the Company or any of its connected persons and their respective associates.
When signing the MOU, Vendor A was represented by Mr. Yu Wah Sang (''Mr. YU''), who is the sole beneficial shareholder of Vendor A and an independent third party. Vendor B's beneficial owner is unknown.
The actions taken, or to be taken, by the Company to recover the Investment Deposits
When the long stop date of the MOU was due, on 11 July 2015, the Prospective Vendors requested and the Company agreed to an execution of the supplemental MOU for extension of the long stop date to around 14 February 2016. Then, on 14 February 2016, the Target requested and the Company agreed a further extension to 15 July 2016 pending the submission of financial data of the Target. On 30 June 2016, due to the complexity of the negotiation for the proposed acquisition, the Prospective Vendors requested and the Company agreed another extension to 30 June 2017. However, when the Company received the quarterly business update including the latest business development and profit forecast of the Target in June 2017, the Company noticed that the financial performance of the Target was not in line for the period from April 2016 to March 2017 under existing business model was not in line with the financial projections.
Since the financial performance of the Target was not in line with the financial projections, on 17 August 2017, the Company notified the Prospective Vendors in writing to terminate the proposed acquisition. On 28 September 2017, the Company has entered into a termination deed with the Prospective Vendors. Pursuant to the termination deed, as no definitive agreement was entered into among the Company and the Prospective Vendors on or before September 2017, the MOU has automatically lapsed and no party under the MOU shall have any obligations and liabilities to each other, save for any antecedent breach upon the lapse of the MOU. On 1 November 2017, the Group issued a letter to the Prospective Vendors and requested for refund of the Investment Deposits within 7 days.
Following the Group's continual effort to contact and liaise with the Prospective Vendors for recovering the Investment Deposits, in early July 2018, the Group received a post-dated cheque dated 15 August 2018 in the amount of HK$15 million (the ''Cheque'') issued by Mr. YU. On 16 August 2018, the bank notified the Group that the Cheque was bounced. Then Mr. YU offered two choices to the
Company: either pay back the HK$15 million in full without interest within 10 years or continue the acquisition by using the Refundable Deposits in exchange for equitable shares of the Target.
After further negotiation with Mr. YU, the Board decided to enter into a settlement agreement with Mr. YU in September 2019 regarding the repayment of the Refundable Deposits of HK$15 million plus interest of 4% by Mr. YU within 24 months. The first repayment date shall fall on 30 September 2019 and the final repayment date shall fall on 30 September 2021. The Company will publish further announcement when it enters into the settlement agreement.
2.4 The Board's Assessment on the Impairment Provisions
At the time of making payment for the Investment Deposits, the Board had taken into account (i) the then satisfactory due diligence results; (ii) proposed benefits and tentative timing of the proposed acquisition; and (iii) active discussion between the Group with the Prospective Vendors.
Based on the then available information and circumstances, the Board considered that sufficient due diligence work had been performed before making payment for the Investment Deposits. The Board was not aware of any of those factors, events, circumstances or subsequent incidents leading to the Impairment Provision took place when the Investment Deposits was paid. During the audit for the year ended 30 June 2018, the Auditors advised the Refundable Deposits was long outstanding. Having considered the recoverability of the Investment Deposits, the Company made full impairment provision on the Investment Deposits.
The Board agreed to the Impairment Provisions and considered that the Impairment Provisions was in compliance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. It was made in accordance with the Company's actual situation, with sufficient justifications and fairly reflected the status of the Company's assets. There was no prejudice to the interests of the Company and all of its shareholders.
The Board considers that the Impairment Provisions will not result in any material adverse change in the financial and trading position of the Group.
By order of the Board
Inno-Tech Holdings Limited
Wong Kam Fai
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 16 August 2019
