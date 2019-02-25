Inno Tech : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8202)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON COOPERATION

This announcement is made by Inno-Tech Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") on a voluntary basis to provide its shareholders and potential investors with updated information in relation to the latest business development of the Group.

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 25

February 2019, the Company entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "Cooperation MOU") with Kappa Food Trading Limited € ຬ௱࠮ۜ൱׸Ϟࠢʮ̡ ("Kappa Food") in respect of the possible cooperation in business relating to sales and distribution of seafood such as live clam and lobster.

THE COOPERATION MOU

Subject Matters

Pursuant to the Cooperation MOU, the parties thereto (the "Parties") agreed, among other things, the following intentions on their co-operation:

(1) Kappa Food shall source to the Company for seafood from Pacific Ocean such as live clam and lobster.

(2) The Company shall provide sales and distribution of seafood such as live clam and lobster in PRC or Hong Kong (collectively "Possible Cooperation").

Exclusivity

Pursuant to the Cooperation MOU, the Parties shall refrain from, directly or indirectly, exploring, cooperating, negotiating any business opportunity or enter into any agreement or understanding with any third parties in relation to the subject matters under the Cooperation MOU and the Parties' discussion thereon for a period of 1 year from the date of the Cooperation MOU. Depending on the progress of the Possible Cooperation, the Parties may assess whether the exclusivity clause should be adjusted at 6 months from the date of the Cooperation MOU.

INFORMATION ABOUT KAPPA FOOD

Kappa Food is a company established under the laws of the Hong Kong and is engaging in the business of importer, exporter, wholesaler, trading of fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates in the markets of China, Korea, Taiwan, other Asian Countries, and Southeast Asia.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries by the Directors, Kappa Food and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons (as defined in The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange ("GEM Listing Rules")).

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE COOPERATION MOU

Given the solid background of Kappa Food in the business of importer, exporter, wholesaler, trading of fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, the Board considers that the Possible Cooperation with Kappa Food will enable the Group to further explore and expand new business areas, thereby enhancing the profitability of the Group's business as a whole.

In view of the above, the Directors consider that entering into the Cooperation MOU is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The entering into the Cooperation MOU does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the GEM Listing Rules.

The Board wishes to emphasise that the co-operation contemplated under the Cooperation MOU are subject to the execution of definitive agreement(s) by the relevant parties thereto and therefore may or may not proceed. Further announcement in respect of the Possible Cooperation will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the GEM Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

