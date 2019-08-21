Innodisk Introduces First Hybrid Edge and Cloud SSD Solution with Microsoft Azure Sphere™

New InnoAGE™ SSD combines Azure Cloud management with custom Innodisk firmware, software, and hardware technology

Innodisk, the world’s leading industrial storage provider, unveiled the InnoAGE™ SSD, the world’s first with native Microsoft Azure Sphere™ integration. Formally introduced at the Innodisk-hosted AIoT Summit during Flash Memory Summit 2019 (FMS 2019), the InnoAGE SSD, with Microsoft Azure Sphere inside, enables multifunctional management for smart data analysis and updates, data security, and remote control through the cloud.

InnoAGE SSD is the first Azure Sphere inside solution with a patent. Enable in-band management and out of band management (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our tight-knit collaboration with Microsoft has resulted in real innovation aimed at solving the very real challenges businesses face today,” said Innodisk President Randy Chien. “The InnoAGE™ SSD is the first and only hybrid solution designed solely with the AIoT architecture in mind, utilizing data analysis, data security, and data management through Azure Sphere, to secure communications between all IoT and AIoT devices. This is a great milestone for both companies.”

Microsoft Azure Sphere provides the Innodisk InnoAGE SSD with an extra layer of security and remote monitoring with zero administrators required. Embedded on the edge device, the InnoAGE SSD will collect data and give commands for multifunction management through the cloud, such as error correction, updates, data analysis, AES encryption. With these capabilities, InnoAGE SSD with Microsoft Azure Sphere inside, is ideally suited for applications spanning various segments standardizing on AIoT, including manufacturing, surveillance, unmanned devices, vending machines and digital signage, among others.

The InnoAGE SSD ensures an easy-to-use interface with a customized cloud management platform. Innodisk designed firmware receives commands from Microsoft Azure Sphere which in turn connects to businesses’ Microsoft Azure Cloud deployments. Additionally, the InnoAGE SSD can execute debugging messages and help monitor read/write behavior patterns that optimize storage lifespan. Most importantly, it can quickly revert to default settings from a cloud-based dashboard if the system crashes. Lastly, the InnoAGE SSD is designed for both in-band and out-of-band network management, overcoming current recovery challenges where in-band management falls short by providing full recovery even when the operating system is down or damaged.

InnoAGE SSD is using Toshiba original WT BiCS3 64 layers and P/E 3000 times for industrial application, and it will release in two form factors: 2.5” SSD supports to 1TB, and M.2 2280 supports to 512GB, all available for wide temperature.

