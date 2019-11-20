Innodisk and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance, Pushing for New Out-of-Band Standard for Secure AIoT Device Management

Taipei Media Event: The new InnoAGE™ SSD with Azure Sphere Establishes a Radically new Approach to Secure and Independent AIoT Management and Communication

Innodisk is hosting media and industry partners at an exclusive Taipei event with a focus on establishing a new standard of AIoT storage and device management. Joining Innodisk’s president Randy Chien is Microsoft’s APAC GM of IoT Device Experience, Shirley Strachan, who together will announce the two companies’ strategic partnership. The event will also be attended by some of the main actors in the industry, SuperMicro, DFI, Avalue, and IEI, who will be showcasing how their products can integrate Innodisk and Microsoft’s new solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006043/en/

Innodisk is announcing the strategic partnership with Microsoft and push out of band management to AIoT edge devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

World’s First SSD with Integrated Azure Sphere

With the new InnoAGE™ SSD with Microsoft’s MCU, Azure Sphere, Innodisk introduces an innovative flash device with independent Out-of-Band connectivity. The compact Microsoft MCU ensures connection to the cloud and comes with extensive security measures to protect user data and access. Innodisk’s hardware and firmware expertise further strengthen security at the edge with encryption and versatile data erasure options.

The Main Obstacle to IoT Deployment

On an average basis, IoT system integrators have to chip in an additional 80% of upfront costs for subsequent maintenance and management after having installed digital infrastructure. This significant sum is largely due to downtime and its derived costs. IoT devices can be managed and monitored remotely, but once they crash, the only option left is sending someone out to physically fix and recover the system, ultimately leading to higher maintenance costs and increased downtime.

Solving the Maintenance Predicament

Out-of-Band connection tackles this issue by adding a separate pathway to access the system. The InnoAGE SSD connects via standard in-band solutions, but also offers out-of-band connectivity through Ethernet or WiFi. This means that the SSD is fully able to run system recovery if the OS is inaccessible or the whole system crashes, offering a quick and simple way to get devices up and running without relying on physical access.

Expanding AIoT Markets

The InnoAGE SSD aims at the emerging smart markets within established fields such as medical facilities, factories, transportation, and surveillance. Randy Chien, the president of Innodisk states: “We are constantly looking for avenues to actualize AIoT, which is why we at Innodisk are working together with partners to realize AI at the edge. Microsoft is an important partner when we face down one of the greatest challenges of IoT implementation, namely efficient device management and cutting downtime.”

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes’ Asia’s 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006043/en/