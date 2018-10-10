Innolith Delivers First 60 GWh-Throughput Battery

Innolith today announced a breakthrough in battery technology for grid
and industrial applications that will see the lifetime throughput more
than doubled compared to previous batteries. The new battery technology
when used in an Innolith GridBank system will have a lifetime throughput
of over 60 GWh of energy over its 50,000 cycle lifetime and so
dramatically cut costs for the use of batteries for grid applications.
The performance breakthrough means that Innolith batteries will now cost
between one third and one tenth per cycle compared to conventional
Li-ion batteries. This will enable more batteries to be deployed to
harvest renewables, stabilise the grid through frequency regulation and
provide other grid services.
“The increased battery throughput has been achieved through a
combination of greater cell power and a decrease in battery fade,”
explains Markus Borck, Chief Engineer of Innolith AG. “Our development
work has led to the breakthroughs where we have increased the power in
the cells while reducing the loss of energy capacity over time.”
The higher power and lower fade of the Innolith cells has involved the
reformulation of the cell chemistry and materials. Though the parallel
experimentation approach pioneered at Innolith’s labs in Bruchsal,
Germany, the development team are able to conduct up to 1,500 concurrent
experiments.
About Innolith
Innolith AG is an energy technology company, headquartered in Basel
Switzerland, that is pioneering an inorganic battery technology platform
which provides high power, long cycle-life and safe batteries. Innolith
conducts primary research at its labs in Bruchsal, Germany and its
technology is already deployed on the PJM network in the US for
frequency regulation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005199/en/