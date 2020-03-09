Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$14.1 billion for February 2020

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its February 2020 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$14.1 billion, a decrease of 14.8% MoM and a decrease of 22.1% YoY, respectively.
During February 2020, INX shipped 6.59 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 25.8% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 13.9 million units, a decrease of 35.8% MoM.
(Units: NTD million)
|
|
Net Sales
|
February 2020
|
14,132
|
January 2020
|
16,582
|
MoM Growth
|
-14.8%
|
February 2019
|
18,142
|
YoY Growth
|
-22.1%
Notes: All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.
