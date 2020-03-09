Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$14.1 billion for February 2020

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its February 2020 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$14.1 billion, a decrease of 14.8% MoM and a decrease of 22.1% YoY, respectively.

During February 2020, INX shipped 6.59 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 25.8% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 13.9 million units, a decrease of 35.8% MoM.



(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales February 2020 14,132 January 2020 16,582 MoM Growth -14.8% February 2019 18,142 YoY Growth -22.1%

Notes: All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.