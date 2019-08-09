Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.5 billion for July 2019

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its July 2019 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.5 billion, a decrease of 3.6% MoM and a decrease of 18.3% YoY, respectively.
During July 2019, INX shipped 10.09 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 0.5% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 22.0 million units, an increase of 12.4% MoM.
(Units: NTD million)
|
|
Net Sales
|
July 2019
|
20,540
|
June 2019
|
21,315
|
MoM Growth
|
-3.6%
|
July 2018
|
25,150
|
YoY Growth
|
-18.3%
Notes:All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.
Disclaimer
Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 07:45:02 UTC