Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.5 billion for July 2019

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its July 2019 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.5 billion, a decrease of 3.6% MoM and a decrease of 18.3% YoY, respectively.

During July 2019, INX shipped 10.09 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 0.5% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 22.0 million units, an increase of 12.4% MoM.

(Units: NTD million)



Net Sales July 2019 20,540 June 2019 21,315 MoM Growth -3.6% July 2018 25,150 YoY Growth -18.3%

Notes:All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.