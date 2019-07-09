Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.3 billion for June 2019

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its June 2019 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.3 billion, an increase of 1.5% MoM and a decrease of 13.9% YoY, respectively.
During June 2019, INX shipped 10.14 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 1.0% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 19.58 million units, a decrease of 3.4% MoM.
In 2Q19, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 63.2 billion, a decrease of 4.9% YoY and an increase of 5.4% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 30.92 million units, an increase of 8.4% over the 28.53 million units shipped in 1Q19; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 59.85 million units, an increase of 1.7% over the 58.85 million units shipped in 1Q19.
(Units: NTD million)
|
|
Net Sales
|
June 2019
|
21,315
|
May 2019
|
21,005
|
MoM Growth
|
+1.5%
|
June 2018
|
24,765
|
YoY Growth
|
-13.9%
|
2Q 2019
|
63,176
|
1Q 2019
|
59,924
|
Q-o-Q Growth
|
+5.4%
Notes:All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.
