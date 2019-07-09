Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.3 billion for June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:03am EDT

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its June 2019 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.3 billion, an increase of 1.5% MoM and a decrease of 13.9% YoY, respectively.
During June 2019, INX shipped 10.14 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 1.0% MoM. Shipments for small and medium-sized products were 19.58 million units, a decrease of 3.4% MoM.
In 2Q19, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 63.2 billion, a decrease of 4.9% YoY and an increase of 5.4% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 30.92 million units, an increase of 8.4% over the 28.53 million units shipped in 1Q19; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 59.85 million units, an increase of 1.7% over the 58.85 million units shipped in 1Q19.

(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales
June 2019 21,315
May 2019 21,005
MoM Growth +1.5%
June 2018 24,765
YoY Growth -13.9%
2Q 2019 63,176
1Q 2019 59,924
Q-o-Q Growth +5.4%

Notes:All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39aCELLECTIS : Publishes New CAR Design to Control T-Cells in Non-Lethal Way; SWIFF-CAR, a Next Generation CAR with an Embedded On/Off-Switch Increases Safety for Patients and Extends Manufacturing Possibilities
AQ
03:38aMICROSOFT : All the details for ‘Gears of War' at this week's San Diego Comic-Con
PU
03:38aDB INSURANCE : 2019 Integrated Sustainablilty Report
PU
03:38aINTU PROPERTIES : and Cale Street Investments LP announce completion of joint venture for intu Derby
PU
03:38aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Geochemical and Geophysical Surveys Initiated for American Manganese's Rare Earth Property
PU
03:35aFTSE 100 dented by miners, Micro Focus; Ocado supports
RE
03:33aSTAYING CONNECTED WITH BMW MOTORRAD : communication and riding fun without compromise.
PU
03:33aGRUPO TELEVISA : Second - Quarter 2019 Results
PU
03:31aConditions for sale of Riksbank certificates
GL
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays $470 million to offload solar business
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
5AXA : AXA : Reduces Stake in Life Insurance Subsidiary

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About