Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.5 billion for Dec 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:19am EST

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its December 2018 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.5 billion, a decrease of 1.2% MoM and a decrease of 13% YoY, respectively.
During December 2018, INX shipped 12.06 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 10.7% MoM. Shipments for small-and-medium-sized products were 23.11 million units, an increase of 32.3% MoM.
In 4Q18, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 72.2 billion, a decrease of 8.7% YoY and a decrease of 2.3% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 33.52 million units, an increase of 1.2% over the 33.12 million units shipped in 3Q18; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 60.35 million units, a decrease of 19.1% over the 74.6 million units shipped in 3Q18.
In 2018, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 279.4 billion, a decrease of 15.1% over NT$ 329.2 billion in 2017; the large-sized shipments were 126.7 million, an increase of 9% over the 116.2 million units shipped in 2017; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 271.8 million units, an increase of 0.4% over the 270.8 million units shipped in 2017.

(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales
December 2018 23,537
November 2018 23,812
MoM Growth -1.2%
November 2017 27,045
YoY Growth -13%
4Q 2018 72,243
3Q 2018 73,907
Q-o-Q Growth -2.3%
2018 279,376
2017 329,174
Y-o-Y Growth -15.1%

Notes:All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 06:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:49aIDEMITSU KOSAN : to exhibit engineering plastics that contribute to improving automotive safety at the 11th Automotive World exhibition
PU
01:49aELEKTA : Unity, Elekta :'s Transformative Radiation Therapy Delivery System, Receives Good Design Award 2018
PR
01:44aKENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Bond Framework for Green Bonds Issuance, etc.
PU
01:42aGlobal Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of 3D Printing Technology to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
01:41aAPPLE : Qualcomm calls Apple CEO's settlement talk comment "misleading"
RE
01:39aKIA MOTORS : Hands Over Vehicle Fleet for Australian Open 2019
PU
01:39aCGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update
PU
01:39aAIR FRANCE KLM : December 2019 traffic
PU
01:38aTokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention - Jiji
RE
01:35aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : creditshelf breaks lending milestone
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : APPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION PLAN FOR NEW IPHONES BY 10 PERCENT:..
5Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.