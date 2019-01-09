Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.5 billion for Dec 2018

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its December 2018 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.5 billion, a decrease of 1.2% MoM and a decrease of 13% YoY, respectively.

During December 2018, INX shipped 12.06 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 10.7% MoM. Shipments for small-and-medium-sized products were 23.11 million units, an increase of 32.3% MoM.

In 4Q18, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 72.2 billion, a decrease of 8.7% YoY and a decrease of 2.3% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 33.52 million units, an increase of 1.2% over the 33.12 million units shipped in 3Q18; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 60.35 million units, a decrease of 19.1% over the 74.6 million units shipped in 3Q18.

In 2018, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 279.4 billion, a decrease of 15.1% over NT$ 329.2 billion in 2017; the large-sized shipments were 126.7 million, an increase of 9% over the 116.2 million units shipped in 2017; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 271.8 million units, an increase of 0.4% over the 270.8 million units shipped in 2017.

(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales December 2018 23,537 November 2018 23,812 MoM Growth -1.2% November 2017 27,045 YoY Growth -13% 4Q 2018 72,243 3Q 2018 73,907 Q-o-Q Growth -2.3% 2018 279,376 2017 329,174 Y-o-Y Growth -15.1%

Notes:All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.