Innolux : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.5 billion for Dec 2018

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its December 2018 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$23.5 billion, a decrease of 1.2% MoM and a decrease of 13% YoY, respectively.
During December 2018, INX shipped 12.06 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 10.7% MoM. Shipments for small-and-medium-sized products were 23.11 million units, an increase of 32.3% MoM.
In 4Q18, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 72.2 billion, a decrease of 8.7% YoY and a decrease of 2.3% QoQ, respectively; the large-sized shipments were 33.52 million units, an increase of 1.2% over the 33.12 million units shipped in 3Q18; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 60.35 million units, a decrease of 19.1% over the 74.6 million units shipped in 3Q18.
In 2018, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 279.4 billion, a decrease of 15.1% over NT$ 329.2 billion in 2017; the large-sized shipments were 126.7 million, an increase of 9% over the 116.2 million units shipped in 2017; shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 271.8 million units, an increase of 0.4% over the 270.8 million units shipped in 2017.
(Units: NTD million)
|
|
Net Sales
|
December 2018
|
23,537
|
November 2018
|
23,812
|
MoM Growth
|
-1.2%
|
November 2017
|
27,045
|
YoY Growth
|
-13%
|
4Q 2018
|
72,243
|
3Q 2018
|
73,907
|
Q-o-Q Growth
|
-2.3%
|
2018
|
279,376
|
2017
|
329,174
|
Y-o-Y Growth
|
-15.1%
Notes:All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.
Disclaimer
Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 06:18:02 UTC