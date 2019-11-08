Innolux : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Innolux Corporation (3481.TW) announced its 3Q 2019 consolidated revenues of NT$ 63.3 billion, operating loss of NT$ 4.9billion, net loss of NT$ 3.9 billion, and a basic EPS of NT$ -0.39, depreciation & amortization of NT$ 8.9 billion and capital expenditure of NT$ 5.0 billion.

In 3Q19, the Company shipped 7.05 million square meters of total panel, a decrease of 2.9% quarter-on-quarter. Blended area ASP for TFT-LCD panels averaged US$ 287 per square meter. Small and medium-sized panel revenues were NT$ 17.6 billion in 3Q19, an increase of 20.5% quarter-on-quarter. The Company shipped 687.2 thousand square meters of small and medium-sized panel during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 13.5% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of product application, Mobile & CP, Mobile PC, Desktop, TV panels accounted for 32%, 21%, 11% and 36% of net sales, respectively. In terms of product size, 10-inch and below, 10-to-20-inch, 20-to-30-inch, 30-to-40-inch, 40-inch-and -above panels accounted for 28%, 25%, 13%, 4%, and 30% of net sales, respectively.

Looking back to the third quarter of 2019, despite the large-sized panel prices were still at a low level, the Company overcame headwinds by optimizing the product mix and cost structure. As a result, the quarterly revenues increased by 0.2% from the previous quarter. EBITDA margin was still maintained at 6.3%, and the Company continues to generate positive cash flows from the operating business. Meanwhile, facing the macroeconomic uncertainties, the Company will continue to strengthen the cash flow and cost management and adjust capital expenditures dynamically, aiming to increase its capability to withstand economic fluctuations and ultimately enhance its long-term profitability and stability.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2019, the TV panel price is expected to remain stable and to benefit from the replenishment due to the peak season continues; the set shipment also is expected to reach the peak in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, the Company will continue to optimize profitability and add value to the products by adjusting the product mix of IT panel and increasing the proportion of IPS and narrow border products. Small and medium panel shipment of mobile phone continues to be tight and the panel price will increase simultaneously.

The Company will continue to strengthen its product mix and technology competitiveness to withstand the market vibration, enhance competitiveness and maintain long-term operational efficiency and stability.

The Company expects its 4Q19 guidance as follows:

Large panel

Shipments to be flat % QoQ

Blended ASP to be flat % QoQ

Small & medium panel

Shipments to be down mid single digit % QoQ

Blended ASP to be up mid single digit % QoQ

Table 1: Statements of Comprehensive Income

Units: NTD million except per share data

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 QoQ% 3Q 2018 Net Sales 63,294 100.0% 63,176 100.0% 0.2% 73,907 100.0% Cost of Goods Sold 62,117 98.1% 60,832 96.3% 2.1% 66,475 89.9% Gross Profit 1,177 1.9% 2,344 3.7% -49.8% 7,432 10.1% Operating Expenses 6,029 9.5% 5,686 9.0% 6.0% 5,642 7.6% Operating Profit(Loss) (4,852) -7.7% (3,342) -5.3% 45.2% 1,790 2.4% Net Non-operating Income(Exp.) 1,397 2.2% 576 0.9% 142.4% 775 1.0% Profit(Loss) before Tax (3,455) -5.5% (2,766) -4.4% 24.9% 2,566 3.5% Net Profit(Loss) (3,886) -6.1% (2,970) -4.7% 30.8% 1,913 2.6% Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Company (3,888) -6.1% (2,970) -4.7% 30.8% 1,913 2.6% Basic EPS (1)(2) (0.39) (0.30) 0.19 EBITDA(3) 4,011 6.3% 5,491 8.7% -27.0% 10,684 14.5%

Notes:1. Basic EPS = Net Income-Parent / Weighted Average of Outstanding Common Shares2. Capital Stock (common): NT$99.5 billion as of September 30, 20193. EBITDA = Operation Income + Depreciation & Amortization3. All figures are prepared by Innolux Corporation in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed in TIFRS.