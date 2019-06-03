Innolux : gearing up for industrial control panels

Innolux is showcasing an array of industrial control panels at SID's Display Week in San Jose, California, as it moves to further deepen its deployment in the sector.

New industrial control panels highlighted at the annual trade fair are aiming at enhancing the company's presence in the fields including factory automation, smart retailing, financial technology, gaming, navigation and IoV (Internet of Vehicle), according to Dundee Hsieh, director of the Sales Division Group at Innolux.

While global shipments of industrial control panels (for major applications) total about 18 million units a year currently, Innolux has maintained the leadership in the display markets for factory automation, navigation and POS (point of sale) systems, Hsieh said.

At Display Week, Innolux is highlighting 15-, 15.1- and 15.6-inch touch-enabled panels for POS, meeting market demands for slim form factor, wide screen and stylish devices, Hsieh stated.

With replacement demand for POS devices likely to occur within the next 3-5 years, Innolux aims to become the top panel vendor for the global POS market in 2021, Hsieh said.

Targeting the new retail market, Innolux also showcases a 23.1-inch stretched bar-type panel which functions as an electronic shelf label (ESL) and an advertisement bar. The company has also launched 20- to 24-inch panels for kiosk machines.

On display also includes a 15.6-inch panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 for casino machines.

Innolux has also been rolling out 10.4-, 12.1-, 15-, 15.6- and 21.5-inch industrial control panels for smart manufacturing equipment, Hsieh said, adding that the company aims to ramp up its panel shipments for the Industry 4.0 applications by an over double-digit rate through 2021.

Ranked as the top vendor for navigation panels, Innolux currently offers 7-, 12.1- and 15.6-inch industrial panels for marine applications with a brightness of up to 1,400 nits, UV resistant and suitable for operation under a wide temperature range.

