Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innolux : gearing up for industrial control panels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 11:14pm EDT

Innolux is showcasing an array of industrial control panels at SID's Display Week in San Jose, California, as it moves to further deepen its deployment in the sector.
New industrial control panels highlighted at the annual trade fair are aiming at enhancing the company's presence in the fields including factory automation, smart retailing, financial technology, gaming, navigation and IoV (Internet of Vehicle), according to Dundee Hsieh, director of the Sales Division Group at Innolux.
While global shipments of industrial control panels (for major applications) total about 18 million units a year currently, Innolux has maintained the leadership in the display markets for factory automation, navigation and POS (point of sale) systems, Hsieh said.
At Display Week, Innolux is highlighting 15-, 15.1- and 15.6-inch touch-enabled panels for POS, meeting market demands for slim form factor, wide screen and stylish devices, Hsieh stated.
With replacement demand for POS devices likely to occur within the next 3-5 years, Innolux aims to become the top panel vendor for the global POS market in 2021, Hsieh said.
Targeting the new retail market, Innolux also showcases a 23.1-inch stretched bar-type panel which functions as an electronic shelf label (ESL) and an advertisement bar. The company has also launched 20- to 24-inch panels for kiosk machines.
On display also includes a 15.6-inch panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 for casino machines.
Innolux has also been rolling out 10.4-, 12.1-, 15-, 15.6- and 21.5-inch industrial control panels for smart manufacturing equipment, Hsieh said, adding that the company aims to ramp up its panel shipments for the Industry 4.0 applications by an over double-digit rate through 2021.
Ranked as the top vendor for navigation panels, Innolux currently offers 7-, 12.1- and 15.6-inch industrial panels for marine applications with a brightness of up to 1,400 nits, UV resistant and suitable for operation under a wide temperature range.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 03:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aWEIDAI LTD. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
12:29aMIRICOR ENTERPRISES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2019 Download PDF | 538.25 KB
PU
12:29aMORTGAGE CHOICE : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has once again made the decision to leave the nation's official cash rate (OCR) unch…
PU
12:28aBHARTI AIRTEL : Africa Unit Seeks to Raise US$750 Million in U.K. IPO
DJ
12:25aAEHR TEST : Announces Shipments of its New FOX-CP™ and...
PU
12:25aAPPLE : Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay may soon be introduced in Azerbaijan
AQ
12:25aSOCAR continues negotiations on acquisition of shares of Antipinsky Oil Refinery
AQ
12:21aAlligator Energy Ltd AusIMM Uranium Conference Presentation
AW
12:21aARISTA : BAKOTECH becoming distributor of Arista Networks company's solutions in Azerbaijan
AQ
12:17aWAL MART STORES : Walmart expands education program for workers ahead of controversial shareholders meeting
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2ENSCO ROWAN PLC : ENSCO ROWAN : EnscoRowan Announces Consent Solicitation with Respect to Rowan Companies Note..
3CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : keeps three-yearly 'say on pay' vote, amid outside investor doubts
5CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About