Innosight : and Inventium Announce Strategic Partnership

Innosight, a growth strategy consultancy, and Inventium, an innovation
consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership that will leverage
their complementary capabilities to expand their reach and impact.
Innosight is the growth strategy practice of professional services firm
Huron and the leading authority on disruptive
innovation and strategic transformation. It collaborates with
forward-thinking senior leaders at corporations across a range of
industries to identify new growth opportunities, build new ventures and
capabilities, and accelerate organizational change. Innosight serves a
global clientele from its offices in Boston, Lausanne, and Singapore and
is expanding its presence in Australia, where it advises a growing
portfolio of companies.
Inventium is Australia's leading innovation consultancy and has helped
more than 100,000 people become better innovators since 2007. The firm
applies the latest findings from psychology, neuroscience and management
science to help organisations unlock growth through innovation.
Inventium is the assessment partner of the Australian Financial Review’s
Most Innovative Companies list – an annual list that identifies
Australia's most innovative companies. Through training, assessment and
consulting, Inventium works with many of the world’s most successful
organisations that want to use an evidence-based
approach to drive innovation.
The focus of the partnership is to accelerate commercial relationships
in each organizations’ respective geographies and to leverage
complementary capabilities to deliver services to client organizations.
Innosight and Inventium will also pursue opportunities to collaborate on
new intellectual property in areas of mutual benefit. Innosight is known
for rigorous methodologies and frameworks including future-back growth
strategy and dual
transformation, and it produces the Transformation 10 research
report that ranks the global corporations most successful at launching
new growth businesses. Inventium is acclaimed for its science-driven
approach to innovation practice and outcomes.
Dr Amantha Imber, Founder and CEO of Inventium said, “The team at
Inventium is very excited to be collaborating with Innosight and
bringing their work to Australia, as well as continuing to grow
Inventium’s presence overseas. Innosight are the world leaders in
helping organisations navigate disruption and uncover new growth
opportunities, which will dramatically help many Australian businesses
that we work with. We are also particularly looking forward to working
together to develop new IP and ways to help our clients, and bringing
our respective evidence-based views to challenges that our clients are
facing.”
Patrick Viguerie, the managing partner of Innosight, said, “We are
excited about this partnership and look forward to collaborating with
Inventium to advance our common aims. Australia is an important
management consulting hub, and the partnership will open up new
opportunities to serve and create lasting impact for client
organizations there. Inventium’s expertise and passion for an innovation
culture and benchmarking is a powerful complement to Innosight’s
leadership in growth strategy, transformation, and business model
innovation.”
Scott Anthony, the managing director of Innosight Asia-Pacific said,
“Innosight’s work in Australia over the last few years convinces us that
we have a unique opportunity to help Australian leaders navigate
disruptive change. There is a window for Australia’s great companies to
deflect disruptive threats and seize emerging growth, if they act with
urgency.”
ABOUT INNOSIGHT
Innosight, the strategy and innovation business of global professional
services firm Huron, helps organizations design and create the future,
instead of being disrupted by it. Acquired by Huron in 2017, Innosight
is the leading authority on disruptive innovation and strategic
transformation. The company collaborates with clients across a range of
industries to identify new growth opportunities, build new ventures and
capabilities, and accelerate organizational change. Learn more at www.innosight.com.
ABOUT INVENTIUM
Inventium is Australia's leading innovation consultancy and has helped
over 100,000 people become better innovators since 2007. The firm
applies the latest findings from psychology, neuroscience and management
science to help organisations unlock growth through innovation.
Inventium is the assessment partner of the Australian Financial Review’s
Most Innovative Companies list. Through training, assessment and
consulting, Inventium works with many of the world’s most successful
organisations that want to use an evidence-based approach to drive
innovation. Learn more at www.inventium.com.au.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005675/en/