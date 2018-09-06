Innovation: Air Liquide and the CEA pursue collaboration in the field of cryogenics

​

Setting up this joint CEA / Air Liquide laboratory comes on the back of decades of collaboration on cryogenics, technological innovation, fusion and space instrumentation between the teams at the two organizations.

As an addition to the framework agreement signed in 2014, this partnership entails five years of collaborative research to develop cryogenics and cryomagnetism technology.

The teams will begin by working on:

the development of technological components to optimize pulsed gas tube efficiency - pulsed gas tubes are mini refrigerators that produce temperatures of between 15 and 50 K (-250°C to -223°C) for ground and space telescope sensors;

the design of numerical dynamic simulation models of large cooling systems used in tokamak reactors (operating at 4 K, a temperature close to 'absolute 0'), with a view to advancing their design and pre-installation settings;

the improved integration of cryogenic systems at the design stage of major projects.



Pulsed gas tube being mounted © CEA



Cooling system for the JT-60SA tokamak, installed in Japon © CEA

