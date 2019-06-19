Log in
Innovation Women Launches New Speaker Series

06/19/2019 | 11:36am EDT

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Women, the online self-service speaker bureau for entrepreneurial, technical and professional women, today announced a new speaker series.  The series features a new Innovation Women speaker every week, and is hosted at Staples Studio’s Danvers location, the new Staples co-working space. The Innovation Women Staples Studio Speaker Series offers useful workshops, presentations, roundtables, panels and networking events for individuals and businesses.

The speaker series is kicking off on June 20, 2019 at the Danvers Staples Studio, located in the Liberty Tree Mall plaza. Staples Studio locations provide state-of-the-art co-working space and event facilities tucked inside the store. The first event will feature Innovation Women founder Bobbie Carlton, with a public speaking workshop.  

Continuing through the summer, the speaker series will feature a new presenter every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8PM. Featured speakers include Kemi Sorinmade, Susan Baracco, Eileen Reed, Ciara Gogan, Amanda Gardner, Jagathi Gururajan, Kim Meninger, Samantha Stone, Alyssa Dver, Bree Goodrow, Barbara Ingrassia and Cindy Gannon. The scheduled presentations cover a variety of topics such as building a personal brand, writing your best book, communicating for impact, and time management strategies for busy mothers.

“Innovation Women is focused on providing women with speaking opportunities that drive visibility that provide new business and career opportunities,” said Bobbie Carlton, the Innovation Women founder. “By hosting at Staples Studio Danvers, we are able to give our speakers terrific exposure and we can help support small businesses and professionals in the North Shore area.”

“We designed the Staples Studio locations to be a hub for the local business communities,” said Stacey Helbig, director, Staples Studio. “In hosting Innovation Women, we will tap local experts who will share their expertise and provide networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, small business owners and students alike.”

About Innovation Women
Innovation Women is a self-service online platform designed to connect entrepreneurial, technical and professional women with event managers in order to provide gender balance onstage at conferences and events. Innovation Women speakers benefit from the visibility and new opportunities. In addition, the visibility provided through these speaking engagements offers corporations and organizations a way to demonstrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion as well as supply additional benefits for their employees and members. Learn more at https://innovationwomen.com/.

Contact: Sarah Barsch
Carlton PR & Marketing
781-281-8387
sbarsch@carltonprmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
