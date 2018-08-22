Log in
Innovations in Virtual Reality for Oil and Gas, Pipeline Monitoring and Leak Detection, Smart Wearables, Digital Twins, and Safer Drilling Tools, 2018 Market Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 02:41pm EDT

The "Innovations in Virtual Reality for Oil and Gas, Pipeline Monitoring and Leak Detection, Smart Wearables, Digital Twins, and Safer Drilling Tools" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Oil and Gas TOE profiles innovations in smart wearables, digital twins, extraction efficiency, and virtual reality for the oil and gas industry. The TOE also focuses on pipeline monitoring and leak detection as well as safer drilling tools. The TOE further covers digitalization solutions that help improve the operational efficiency and reduce downtime for oil and gas engineers such as Industry 4.0 technologies and augmented reality.

The Oil and Gas TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Training for Oil Drilling through Virtual Reality
  2. VR-based Methane Leak Detection
  3. Microbots for Oil Pipeline Monitoring
  4. Acoustic Oil Leak Detection Systems
  5. Horizontal Drilling Software Tool Enables Safe Drilling
  6. Smart Wearable Improves Operation Efficiency for Oil and Gas Workers
  7. Innovative Smart Camera Technology for Offshore Oil and Gas Sector
  8. Advanced Technique Improves Efficiency of Crude Oil Extraction
  9. New Digitalization Approach to Transform Oil and Gas Production
  10. Advanced Drilling Technology Improves Drilling Speeds
  11. Industry Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23wtwj/innovations_in?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
