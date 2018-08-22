Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovations in X-rays, Sonar, Ultrasound, Imaging Systems, and CT Scans, 2018 Market Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:44pm CEST

The "Innovations in X-rays, Sonar, Ultrasound, Imaging Systems, and CT Scans" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest issue of Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TOE profiles innovations in the medical imaging and diagnostics industry. Some of the profiles covered include development of colored X-rays, artificial iris, next generation cancer imaging system, 3D nano-imaging, low-dose CT scan, and novel X-ray instrumentation.

Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to analyze and report new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, Ultrasound and X-ray. In addition, relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Colored X-rays for Advanced Diagnosis
  • Artificial Iris Approved by the US FDA
  • Bacteria that Reflect Sonar Signals
  • Next Generation Cancer Imaging System
  • Zika Detection Test Using Smartphone
  • Novel Multi-spectral Imaging Platform for Biomedical Applications
  • Optical Ultrasound Scanner for Video-rate Tissue Imaging
  • 3D Nano-imaging for Pharmaceuticals and Life Science Applications
  • Novel X-ray Instrumentation to Create 3D Color X-ray Image
  • Low-dose CT Scan for Improved Orthopedic & Oncology Applications
  • Database of Key Industry Participants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pvg6fh/innovations_in?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08pINSPERITY : Announces Relationship with Mylo, a Lockton Company
PR
09:07pTVA : Quebecor’s media outlets go to court to defend their rights against the Québec Press Council
PU
09:07pTRENDS IN PRIVATE SECURITY SOLUTIONS : The Bet of Motorola Solutions and Avigilon at the Security Exhibition
PU
09:07pSYNOPSYS : Synopsys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pBANK OF AMERICA : Uber appoints a new CFO
AQ
09:06pPAPA JOHN 'L : won't go away
AQ
09:06pZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC : Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pLANTRONIX INC : Lantronix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pQAD INC. : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pSIMEX (OTC : ARGB) announces the beginning of the public offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.