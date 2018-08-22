Innovations in X-rays, Sonar, Ultrasound, Imaging Systems, and CT Scans, 2018 Market Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Innovations in X-rays, Sonar, Ultrasound, Imaging Systems, and CT Scans" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest issue of Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TOE profiles innovations in the medical imaging and diagnostics industry. Some of the profiles covered include development of colored X-rays, artificial iris, next generation cancer imaging system, 3D nano-imaging, low-dose CT scan, and novel X-ray instrumentation.

Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to analyze and report new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, Ultrasound and X-ray. In addition, relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered.

Key Topics Covered:

Colored X-rays for Advanced Diagnosis

Artificial Iris Approved by the US FDA

Bacteria that Reflect Sonar Signals

Next Generation Cancer Imaging System

Zika Detection Test Using Smartphone

Novel Multi-spectral Imaging Platform for Biomedical Applications

Optical Ultrasound Scanner for Video-rate Tissue Imaging

3D Nano-imaging for Pharmaceuticals and Life Science Applications

Novel X-ray Instrumentation to Create 3D Color X-ray Image

Low-dose CT Scan for Improved Orthopedic & Oncology Applications

Database of Key Industry Participants



