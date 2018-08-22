Innovations in X-rays, Sonar, Ultrasound, Imaging Systems, and CT Scans, 2018 Market Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Innovations
The latest issue of Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TOE profiles
innovations in the medical imaging and diagnostics industry. Some of the
profiles covered include development of colored X-rays, artificial iris,
next generation cancer imaging system, 3D nano-imaging, low-dose CT
scan, and novel X-ray instrumentation.
Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s
mission is to analyze and report new and emerging technologies; advances
in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related
to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, Ultrasound and X-ray. In addition,
relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging
technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and
healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage,
and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Colored X-rays for Advanced Diagnosis
-
Artificial Iris Approved by the US FDA
-
Bacteria that Reflect Sonar Signals
-
Next Generation Cancer Imaging System
-
Zika Detection Test Using Smartphone
-
Novel Multi-spectral Imaging Platform for Biomedical Applications
-
Optical Ultrasound Scanner for Video-rate Tissue Imaging
-
3D Nano-imaging for Pharmaceuticals and Life Science Applications
-
Novel X-ray Instrumentation to Create 3D Color X-ray Image
-
Low-dose CT Scan for Improved Orthopedic & Oncology Applications
-
Database of Key Industry Participants
