Innovative BRIDGE Device Awarded Prize in Ohio Opioid Fight

09/13/2018

Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --  The NSS-2 BRIDGE device, pioneered by Indiana-based Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. (IHS), got the green light Wednesday from the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge, advancing to the final round of 12 promising technology-based solutions in the fight against the state’s Opioid epidemic. The award came with a prize of $200,000 in funding. 

“We’re grateful for this honor to advance to the third and final round of the Challenge to help combat Ohio’s opioid crisis,” said Brian Carrico, IHS CEO. “A finalist out of 50 companies from around the world affirms the BRIDGE’s ability to aid individuals preparing for or suffering from opioid withdrawal symptoms. Our vision is that every person has access to this technology, and this award in Ohio brings us one step closer to that goal.”

Developed at the request of Ohio Governor John Kasich, the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge is leveraging $8 million of a $20 million commitment to advance new ideas that diagnose, prevent, connect and protect in the battle against drug abuse and addiction. The final phase of the Challenge begins later this month and runs through July 2019. The most promising solutions will receive funding of up to $1 million to bring the technologies to market.  

“Ohio is dedicated to addressing the opioid epidemic. Advancing innovation and technology is another way to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” said David Goodman, chair of the Ohio Third Frontier Commission. “As the state and the nation continue to fight this battle, we are committed to getting new products to market and saving lives.”

The BRIDGE device works behind the ear, emitting micro-needle arrays that percutaneously implant in and around the ear. Research study results of the technology show an 84.6 percent reduction of withdrawal symptoms in as little as 60 minutes. The NSS-2 BRIDGE device is a patented technology available by prescription only. It received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2017, making it eligible for insurance coverage.

Sarah Holsapple

317-363-6800

media@i-h-s.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
