Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Announces Details of Two Abstracts on its Novel CoupledCAR® Solid Tumor CAR-T Technology to be Presented Orally at the 23rd American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting

04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive platform of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid and liquid tumors, today announced details of two abstracts on its novel CoupledCAR® solid tumor CAR-T technology for treating colorectal and thyroid cancers. The abstracts have been selected for oral presentation on May 15, 2020, at the 23rd American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, which will be conducted virtually.

“CoupledCAR® is ICT’s novel, in-house developed, proprietary CAR-T platform technology designed to overcome the challenges observed with conventional CAR-T therapies in treating solid tumors. CoupledCAR® significantly improves the expansion of CAR-T cells in vivo and enhances the CAR-T cells’ migration ability and resistance to immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. This allows the CoupledCAR® CAR-T cells to infiltrate tumor tissue sites and increase anti-tumor activities,” said Larry (Lei) Xiao, Ph.D., ICT’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to share the strong human proof-of-concept efficacy results achieved with CoupledCAR® in China and have initiated pre-IND discussions with the FDA to advance our CoupledCAR® solid tumor CAR-T therapies into the clinic in the United States in the near future.”

ICT will present the two abstracts back-to-back in a virtual presentation on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9:30 AM EDT, during the Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium. The abstracts describe two heavily pre-treated patient cohorts with colorectal cancer and thyroid cancer, respectively, that achieved near Complete Remission (nCR) or Partial Remission (PR) after treatment with CoupledCAR®, and may be found here.

Novel CoupledCAR® Technology for Treating Colorectal Cancer

Session Date/Time: Friday May 15, 2020 8:00 AM - 9:45 AM EDT
Session Title/Location: Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium, Room 310
Presentation Time: 9:30 AM - 9:45 AM EDT
Presenter:  Larry (Lei) Xiao, PhD, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 1304

CoupledCAR® Technology for Treating Thyroid Cancer

Session Date/Time: Friday May 15, 2020 8:00 AM - 9:45 AM EDT
Session Title/Location: Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium, Room 310
Presentation Time: 9:30 AM - 9:45 AM EDT
Presenter: Larry (Lei) Xiao, PhD, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 1303

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a Rockville, Maryland-based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. ICT is in pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first solid tumor CAR-T programs, based on the Company’s proprietary CoupledCAR® solid tumor platform technology. ICT has already achieved promising responses with CoupledCAR® in thyroid, colon, and prostate cancer patients in human proof-of-concept trials through its Shanghai-based R&D platform. ICT is initiating its first U.S. clinical trial with its most advanced program, ICTCAR014, after having received FDA IND clearance in late 2019. ICTCAR014 is based on ICT’s proprietary ArmoredCAR® liquid tumor platform technology and is a next generation CD19-targeting CAR-T therapy that expresses a dominant negative PD-1 (dnPD-1) protein to block immunosuppression by cancer cells. ICTCAR014 is being developed for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including PD-L1 positive patients. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com.  

Investor Relations Contacts:  Media Relations Contact:
   
Morten Marott, CFO
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
ir@ictbioinc.com 
 Kate L. Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC 
212-223-0561 
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
646-970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com		  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
