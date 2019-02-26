Log in
Innovative Chemical Products Acquires Fireshell®, Heat Shedder®, FireSafe® and Structure Saver™ Intumescent Coatings from TPR2

02/26/2019 | 02:14pm EST

With the acquisition of these trusted brands, ICP Building Solutions Group (BSG) continues to grow its portfolio, helping to accelerate product development and offering more options to customers

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) today announces the acquisition of Fireshell®, Heat Shedder®, FireSafe® and Structure Saver™ Intumescent Coatings from TPR2, a leader in proprietary fire and thermal products with a history that dates back over 20 years in military and private research and development in countless coatings applications.

These proprietary formulations and unique product compositions build a strong foundation for cost- effective, creative, and quick-response solutions to suit customers' needs. The acquisition of these brands and technologies provides ICP new opportunities to strengthen its total offering to customers and channel partners while further positioning ICP as the premier coatings innovator.

“Fireshell, Heat Shedder, FireSafe and Structure Saver will be an important addition to ICP BSG’s growing portfolio of industry-leading brands for the building and construction industry,” said Doug Mattscheck, CEO of ICP Group. “These industry-leading brands will be distributed alongside existing ICP brands, including the Handi-Foam® brand of insulating foam sealants, enabling ICP BSG to offer a complete package of Building Envelope and Fire Protection Solutions to its customers,” Mattscheck added.

The ICP Group is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

About ICP Building Solutions Group

ICP Building Solutions Group is the foremost supplier of professional products and solutions for building envelope, cementitious and sports surface needs. Comprising dozens of industry-leading brands across numerous industries and applications, ICP Building Solutions Group offers the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios to building professionals all over the globe, all backed by its exclusive MasterWorks training and education program. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.

About ICP

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer in North America and provides coatings, adhesives and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world, ICP serves multiple end markets, including building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing and sports surfaces. ICP Group is privately held and manufactures products under several recognized specialty groups. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
