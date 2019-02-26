Innovative Chemical Products Acquires Fireshell®, Heat Shedder®, FireSafe® and Structure Saver™ Intumescent Coatings from TPR2

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) today announces the
acquisition of Fireshell®, Heat Shedder®, FireSafe® and Structure Saver™
Intumescent Coatings from TPR2, a leader in proprietary fire
and thermal products with a history that dates back over 20 years in
military and private research and development in countless coatings
applications.
These proprietary formulations and unique product compositions build a
strong foundation for cost- effective, creative, and quick-response
solutions to suit customers' needs. The acquisition of these brands and
technologies provides ICP new opportunities to strengthen its total
offering to customers and channel partners while further positioning ICP
as the premier coatings innovator.
“Fireshell, Heat Shedder, FireSafe and Structure Saver will be an
important addition to ICP BSG’s growing portfolio of industry-leading
brands for the building and construction industry,” said Doug
Mattscheck, CEO of ICP Group. “These industry-leading brands will be
distributed alongside existing ICP brands, including the Handi-Foam®
brand of insulating foam sealants, enabling ICP BSG to offer a complete
package of Building Envelope and Fire Protection Solutions to its
customers,” Mattscheck added.
The ICP Group is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.
About ICP Building Solutions Group
ICP Building Solutions Group is the foremost supplier of professional
products and solutions for building envelope, cementitious and sports
surface needs. Comprising dozens of industry-leading brands across
numerous industries and applications, ICP Building Solutions Group
offers the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios to building
professionals all over the globe, all backed by its exclusive
MasterWorks training and education program. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.
About ICP
Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) is a leading specialty
chemical manufacturer in North America and provides coatings, adhesives
and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover,
Massachusetts, and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world,
ICP serves multiple end markets, including building materials, specialty
construction, industrial, packaging, printing and sports surfaces. ICP
Group is privately held and manufactures products under several
recognized specialty groups. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006052/en/