Innovative Chemical Products Group : Acquires Hi-Tech Coatings, a Worldwide Leading Developer and Manufacturer of High-Performance Coatings

Hi-Tech Coatings and its products will become part of ICP Industrial Solutions Group (ISG), strengthening and expanding its portfolio of innovative products

Innovative Chemical Products Group (ICP Group) today announces that it has acquired Hi-Tech Coatings, a worldwide leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance coatings for the packaging and commercial printing industries, from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg).

Hi-Tech Coatings develops and produces more than 1,000 environmentally compatible products and formulations, primarily water-based and UV-based coatings. The transaction also established a strategic partnership between Heidelberg and ICP Group to ensure Heidelberg’s future sales of its coating portfolio to its customers.

“We’re thrilled to have acquired Hi-Tech Coatings, because its industry leadership will only strengthen and expand ICP ISG’s portfolio of innovative products,” said Doug Mattscheck, CEO, ICP Group. “By uniting the highly skilled, well-trained and experienced people of ICP and Hi-Tech Coatings, our company is stronger and so is our unwavering dedication to serving our customers with integrity and customer service.”

Hi-Tech Coatings, whose offerings will become part of ICP Group’s Industrial Services Group (ISG), has provided professionals with high-quality coatings for nearly 30 years. The acquisition provides ICP ISG with two significant opportunities—it expands its product offerings within the high-performance water-based and ultraviolet-curable coatings markets, and it diversifies and expands its international customer base in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

Hi-Tech Coatings will also expand ICP Group’s manufacturing footprint by adding new production facilities in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and an additional facility in the United States (Michigan). Finally, it will expand ICP ISG’s exposure to high-growth, global-packaging end markets.

“We are excited to welcome the employees of Hi-Tech Coatings to the ICP family and to enter into this long-term, strategic partnership with Heidelberg,” Mattscheck added. “We’re looking forward to providing Heidelberg and Hi-Tech Coatings’ customers with exceptional service, an expanded product offering, and an expanded commitment to innovation and growth going forward.”

About ICP Industrial Solutions Group

ICP Industrial Solutions Group (ISG) combines two market-leading technology companies to form a high-performance portfolio of aqueous, UV/LED/EB, silicone, specialty coating and adhesive technologies. The strength of our technology group leads the way with innovative, customized products, superior customer service, and outstanding quality. For more information, visit www.icpindustrial.com.

About ICP Group

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer in North America and provides coatings, adhesives and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world, ICP Group serves multiple end markets, including building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing and sports surfaces. ICP Group is privately held and manufactures products under several recognized specialty groups. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.

ICP Group is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

About Hi-Tech Coatings

Hi-Tech Coatings—a worldwide leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance coatings for the packaging and commercial printing industries—has provided professionals with high-quality coatings for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.hitechcoatings.net.

