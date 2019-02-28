Innovative Financial Compliance Platform Beam Announces $9 Million in New Funding

Beam, an innovative new compliance technology platform, has
raised $9 Million in Seed, Series A and venture debt funding. Greycroft
Partners led the Series A round and was joined by prior investor Canaan,
which led the Seed round, as well as Broadhaven, Conversion Capital,
Plug and Play, and Slow Ventures. In addition, Beam has secured a $2M
debt facility through Silicon Valley Bank.
Beam is founded by CEO Ben Duranske and CTO Andreas Bayer. Duranske is
the former Chief Compliance Officer of Facebook Payments and PayPal
alum. CTO Andreas Bayer is a compliance and technology leader from Xoom
and PayPal with over 20 years of experience delivering fraud detection
and regulatory compliance ecosystems.
Beam’s technology platform uses new data sources and state-of-the-art
machine learning to help fintechs, banks, broker-dealers, cryptocurrency
companies, and other regulated financial groups meet their financial
compliance obligations. The company’s innovative API-based SaaS software
analyzes hundreds of factors about millions of financial transactions
and provides investigators with powerful and interactive analytical
tools that are identifying new vectors for financial crime.
As criminals continue to innovate and find new platforms and methods for
regulatory circumvention, the risk for companies becomes existential.
Penalties assessed on companies who miss these abuses are enormous. Nine
of the ten largest banks have been penalized since 2010, with fines over
that same period averaging $2B. The largest fine on record was levied on
BNP Paribas - a $9B penalty for sanctions and anti-money-laundering
(AML) violations.
"Just in the past year, we’ve seen money laundering schemes involving
Amazon’s print-on-demand services, Airbnb condo rentals and even the
videogame Fortnite. The bad guys are continually innovating their
methods and finding new ways to attack,” says Ben Duranske, CEO of Beam.
“The platform economy, where people pay for goods and services via an
intermediary, is especially vulnerable to financial crime. We're proud
of our success combating money laundering, human trafficking, terrorist
financing, and other criminal abuses of the financial system.”
Customers have responded to these threats and potential fines by hiring
huge staffs of compliance analysts and increasing their reliance on
archaic analytical tools. Most institutions use a combination of
homebrewed transaction monitoring software and seven-figure packages
offered by legacy providers. Beam breaks the mold with a “compliance as
a service” (CaaS) model that significantly reduces both cost and
implementation time while also dramatically improving results.
Beam is disrupting the otherwise slow-moving and entrenched compliance
industry led by longtime providers with legacy products. Current
rules-based monitoring services don’t account for the ingenuity and
speed deployed by dark actors looking to circumvent compliance protocols
and operate undetected; Beam does. Beam’s mission is to make the
financial system safer by applying creative technological innovation to
the detection and reporting of suspicious financial activity. The
company’s clear mission, superior technology, and industry-leading
executives are poised to disrupt the industry; which attracted Greycroft
Partners to invest.
“The industry needs a company with the technology, expertise, and
capability to innovate faster than the bad guys. Ben and Andreas have a
long history as industry leaders and we see a clear path for Beam to
fundamentally change the way banks, fintechs, and marketplaces discover,
report, and outmaneuver those responsible for financial crimes.”
Beam helps its partners go beyond satisfying government requirements to
minimize reputational risk, increase operational efficiency, and
genuinely address harmful activity. They do so at a fraction of the
current market costs and deliver superior results. For more information
on Beam Solutions visit: www.beamsolutions.com
About Beam Solutions
Beam uses machine learning and new data sources to offer better
compliance software for fintechs, banks, broker-dealers, cryptocurrency
companies, and other regulated financial institutions. Beam’s API-based
SaaS platform helps customers dramatically reduce false positives and
enhance transaction monitoring. Beam exceeds anti-money laundering
(AML), know-your-customer (KYC) and suspicious activity reporting (SARs)
regulatory requirements and maximizes compliance resources - all for
substantially less cost than the current standard. The company is led
and advised by industry and regulatory veterans. www.beamsolutions.com
About Greycroft
Greycroft is a leading venture capital firm focused on investments in
the Internet and mobile markets. With offices in the two media capitals
of the world – New York and Los Angeles – Greycroft is uniquely
positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen us as their partners.
Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media and technology
industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain visibility, build
strategic relationships, bring their products to market, and build
successful businesses. Greycroft manages in excess of $1 billion and has
made over 150 investments since inception in leading companies including
Acorns, App Annie, Boxed, Braintree, Buddy Media, Everything But The
House, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, Icertis, JW Player, Maker
Studios, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Trunk Club,
Venmo, WideOrbit, and Yeahka.
