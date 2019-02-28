Innovative Financial Compliance Platform Beam Announces $9 Million in New Funding

Developed by industry experts, Beam’s pioneering regtech solution combats money laundering, human trafficking, terrorist financing, and other criminal abuses of the financial system.

Beam, an innovative new compliance technology platform, has raised $9 Million in Seed, Series A and venture debt funding. Greycroft Partners led the Series A round and was joined by prior investor Canaan, which led the Seed round, as well as Broadhaven, Conversion Capital, Plug and Play, and Slow Ventures. In addition, Beam has secured a $2M debt facility through Silicon Valley Bank.

Beam is founded by CEO Ben Duranske and CTO Andreas Bayer. Duranske is the former Chief Compliance Officer of Facebook Payments and PayPal alum. CTO Andreas Bayer is a compliance and technology leader from Xoom and PayPal with over 20 years of experience delivering fraud detection and regulatory compliance ecosystems.

Beam’s technology platform uses new data sources and state-of-the-art machine learning to help fintechs, banks, broker-dealers, cryptocurrency companies, and other regulated financial groups meet their financial compliance obligations. The company’s innovative API-based SaaS software analyzes hundreds of factors about millions of financial transactions and provides investigators with powerful and interactive analytical tools that are identifying new vectors for financial crime.

As criminals continue to innovate and find new platforms and methods for regulatory circumvention, the risk for companies becomes existential. Penalties assessed on companies who miss these abuses are enormous. Nine of the ten largest banks have been penalized since 2010, with fines over that same period averaging $2B. The largest fine on record was levied on BNP Paribas - a $9B penalty for sanctions and anti-money-laundering (AML) violations.

"Just in the past year, we’ve seen money laundering schemes involving Amazon’s print-on-demand services, Airbnb condo rentals and even the videogame Fortnite. The bad guys are continually innovating their methods and finding new ways to attack,” says Ben Duranske, CEO of Beam. “The platform economy, where people pay for goods and services via an intermediary, is especially vulnerable to financial crime. We're proud of our success combating money laundering, human trafficking, terrorist financing, and other criminal abuses of the financial system.”

Customers have responded to these threats and potential fines by hiring huge staffs of compliance analysts and increasing their reliance on archaic analytical tools. Most institutions use a combination of homebrewed transaction monitoring software and seven-figure packages offered by legacy providers. Beam breaks the mold with a “compliance as a service” (CaaS) model that significantly reduces both cost and implementation time while also dramatically improving results.

Beam is disrupting the otherwise slow-moving and entrenched compliance industry led by longtime providers with legacy products. Current rules-based monitoring services don’t account for the ingenuity and speed deployed by dark actors looking to circumvent compliance protocols and operate undetected; Beam does. Beam’s mission is to make the financial system safer by applying creative technological innovation to the detection and reporting of suspicious financial activity. The company’s clear mission, superior technology, and industry-leading executives are poised to disrupt the industry; which attracted Greycroft Partners to invest.

“The industry needs a company with the technology, expertise, and capability to innovate faster than the bad guys. Ben and Andreas have a long history as industry leaders and we see a clear path for Beam to fundamentally change the way banks, fintechs, and marketplaces discover, report, and outmaneuver those responsible for financial crimes.”

Beam helps its partners go beyond satisfying government requirements to minimize reputational risk, increase operational efficiency, and genuinely address harmful activity. They do so at a fraction of the current market costs and deliver superior results. For more information on Beam Solutions visit: www.beamsolutions.com

About Beam Solutions

Beam uses machine learning and new data sources to offer better compliance software for fintechs, banks, broker-dealers, cryptocurrency companies, and other regulated financial institutions. Beam’s API-based SaaS platform helps customers dramatically reduce false positives and enhance transaction monitoring. Beam exceeds anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC) and suspicious activity reporting (SARs) regulatory requirements and maximizes compliance resources - all for substantially less cost than the current standard. The company is led and advised by industry and regulatory veterans. www.beamsolutions.com

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a leading venture capital firm focused on investments in the Internet and mobile markets. With offices in the two media capitals of the world – New York and Los Angeles – Greycroft is uniquely positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen us as their partners. Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media and technology industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain visibility, build strategic relationships, bring their products to market, and build successful businesses. Greycroft manages in excess of $1 billion and has made over 150 investments since inception in leading companies including Acorns, App Annie, Boxed, Braintree, Buddy Media, Everything But The House, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, Icertis, JW Player, Maker Studios, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Trunk Club, Venmo, WideOrbit, and Yeahka.

