Innovative Inventions at Taiwan Innotech Expo 2019

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovative Invention Pavilion at the Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education and executed by Industrial Technology Research Institute, will be held at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 on September 26, 2019. This exhibition has attracted universities and research institutes to give their own take on the theme of "Get Inspired Beyond Imagination", showing how they have made technological innovations possible in smart applications in smart lift and the fields of smart health, smart Traffic and smart energy. 59 new technologies will be on display and seek for technology transfers and commercialization opportunities.

The highlight technologies are listed below:

Fume Extractor with Smart Detection

Developed by Southern Taiwan University of Technology and Science, this fume extractor with smart detection is the combination of a fume extractor and a smart detector, possessing tri-layer detection as well as prevention and monitoring functions. This device can activate the fan and filter the air immediately upon detection of abnormal PM2.5 levels or high concentrations of hazardous gas. With both gas detection and indoor air circulation capabilities, this device ensures all but the best air quality within walls.

Electricity-free Fan-based Dehumidifier

The National Taiwan Ocean University's electricity-free fan-based dehumidifier is a revolutionary technology based on a modification of metal-air fuel cells which utilizes dehydrated calcium chloride to suck the moisture from humid air, using liquid water as a medium to power the metal-air fuel cell. This cell can be wired to an air pump, affixed with a fan, and then placed in a wardrobe to facilitate the exchange of air and circulation, achieving the goals of dehumidification and deodorization. Furthermore, the electricity-free fan-based dehumidifier uses eco-friendly, low-polluting materials, contributing to a sustainable environment.

The First Small Molecule Drug in the Market to Reverse Diabetes

The first small molecule drug in the market to reverse diabetes was developed by Academia Sinica. The drug consists of a type of small molecular compound used to reverse type 2 diabetes: a novel small molecular drug including an accompanying protein inhibitor to achieve the treatment and reversal of diabetes. Academia Sinica pointed out that since this antidiabetic invention consists of an inhibitor that targets a new area, it is the first-in-class small molecule antidiabetic drug, with already 3 patents either acquired or pending. Since diabetes couldn't be reversed or cured until now, there are 400 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, with Taiwan accounting for 2 million among them. The annual global diabetes drug market is valued at US$50 billion . Judging from the 5% penetration rate in the drug market, Academia Sinica estimates that these patents may bring forth an astounding US$2.5 billion worth of economic gain.

Non-Invasive Handheld Optical Inspection Device for Skin Physiological Parameters

The National Cheng Kung University uses diffuse reflection spectroscopy to accurately determine the concentration of bilirubin. This technology can be embedded in an easy-to-carry handheld/wearable device to respond swiftly with medical measures when required, lowering the chances of post-jaundice complications in infants and adults alike. Such a device would carry considerably high medical and market value.

Sperm Sorter and Sperm Sorting Method

The National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) has developed a sperm sorter along with a sperm sorting method that uses sperm sorting chips to sort the sperm of infertile male patients with low sperm count or sperm with low motility. This innovation has two features: (1) The top 1% high-motility sperm cells can be sorted out and used in IVFs (in vitro fertilization), specialized treatment of sperm cells or ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection); (2) the chip structure is designed to stimulate sperm motility by 20%, increasing greatly the overall number of motile sperm, and can be used in IUI (intrauterine insemination). The sperm sorting method may also be used for sorting out the x and y sperms of animals (swine), which gives a ratio of 65(x):35 (y) upon sorting. It is hoped that this method will solve the problem of breeding special animal species or highly expensive livestock and increase their numbers.

Quantum Dot Displays with New Hydrophilic, Oxygen-insulating Material

Professor Chun-Feng Lai from the Department of Photonics at Feng Chia University has developed an eco-friendly, cadmium-free quantum dot display (FCU-PQD), encasing cadmium-free perovskite QDs in a spherical shell 30 nanometers in diameter with the help of oxidizers. This technology is capable of repairing the surface defects of QDs to improve quantum efficiency and achieve a hydrophilic effect, oxygen insulation and increased FCU-PQD reliability. Compared to available QD products on the market, this QD display performs better and can be used in photonic panels, LEDs, and biomedical materials.

Energy-saving Glass and Its Manufacturing Method

NTHU developed a new energy saving glass by creating a layer of regular HCP (hexagonal close-packed) metallic nano-structure on the glass with nano-imprinting technology. This new glass possesses advantages such as a lightweight design and wavelength selectivity with a single material, which can reduce the penetration rate of UV and IR light, allow only visible light to pass through, and save energy spent on lighting and air conditioning for residences and office buildings. This energy-saving glass may even be combined with commercially available energy-saving film for enhanced conservation effect. The glass itself can be shaped into a filter lens, a power conversion module or a filter screen for cell phones and computers, and therefore well suits the needs of the green materials industry, optical component suppliers, panel suppliers, and nano-imprinting equipment manufacturers.

Everything displayed at the Innovative Invention Pavilion is either commercialized or will be available soon to meet societal and industrial needs. Tech enthusiasts are welcome to experience and enjoy these exhibits at the venue.

International Suppliers Gather to Promote New Tech Development

TIE is also responsible for connecting international institutes and facilitating regional partnerships. Global players from Southeast Asia, Europe, America and Japan, including 13 startups, were invited to showcase in the Innovative Invention Pavilion. Among them were Hiraya Water, a smart water-management company from the Philippines; the U.S. company Moodbit, which applies AI to analyze and improve employee moods; and the Philippine company Pearlpay, which provides digital banking solutions. The presence of these international companies at TIE enriches the event and provides opportunities to forge global partneships through intellectual property and technology collaboration and tech companies, further bolstering Taiwan's status as an international medium for IP and tech services.

