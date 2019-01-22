Log in
Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters

01/22/2019 | 05:50pm EST

With its Artificial Intelligence Platform, Castle Point Learning Systems is Changing the Way that Schools Worldwide Teach Calculus

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online learning platform developer Castle Point Learning Systems (CPLS) is pleased to announce the opening of its international office in London, United Kingdom and the appointment of Mike Fish as CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary, Castle Point Learning Systems Europe Ltd.

Castle Point Learning Systems has proved that students at universities and high schools can be more successful in learning the most challenging subjects through the adoption of its online mathematical teaching platform — Gradarius™. With its embedded artificial intelligence, Gradarius™ offers unique interactive instruction that provides a complete learning experience, from concept introduction and practice to assessment and mastery. The platform replaces written homework and enables students to construct complex solutions in a free-form manner similar to how they typically would solve problems on paper. 

Gradarius™ helps students master Calculus concepts by offering immediate feedback, guiding problem solving, by pointing out mistakes and providing hints during each step of the process at any time of the day or night. The potential benefits for educational institutions and instructors include increased retention rates and sustainable scaling and outreach.  

Mathematics ranks among the most fundamental areas of human inquiry, but it is among the most challenging subjects to teach, with most educators relying on conventional methods that leave students confused, disengaged, or with a false sense of what math is really about. Reducing the shortfall of STEM graduates is crucial to the economic growth and competitiveness of every European country and employer. Gradarius™ provides the key to producing more and better graduates at a time when teaching talent is scarce.

“Our new international office enables us to scale Gradarius™ faster so more students can benefit from online learning platforms that have been enhanced with data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence,” said Dan Kaminski, Chief Executive Officer.  “The quality of our team – advisors, investors and developers--positions Castle Point Learning Systems as a leader in the global online education marketplace.”

“I am delighted to be working with leading institutions to bring the world-class Gradarius™ online learning platform to students and professors across Europe,” said Michael Fish, CEO Castle Point Learning Systems Europe Ltd. “With the success Gradarius has had in the U.S., we are looking forward to exploring three major European markets—K-12, universities, and continuing education in the workforce with a particular focus on the UK’s apprenticeship system.”

About Castle Point Learning Systems

Castle Point Learning Systems Corp. (CPLS) is the developer of Gradarius™ — the world’s first Freeform Calculus Learning Platform.  Gradarius™ is an innovative online learning platform designed to help students master STEM concepts for deeper understanding — offering immediate feedback, guiding problem solving, pointing out mistakes and providing hints during each step of the problem-solving process for every problem, any time of the day or night.

Contact:
Grant Draper
Castle Point Learning Systems
Phone:  +1 415-745-0254
Email:  Grant@CapstreamX.com

Contact:
James O’Donnell
Castle Point Learning Systems
Phone:  +1 201-520-2026
Email: JODonnell@Gradarius.com

Website:  www.gradarius.com
Email:  learning@gradarius.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
