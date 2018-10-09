Innovative Solutions to Windows 10 (1809) October 2018 Update Deleting Files Error by EaseUS Software

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct 09, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft has pulled the mass rollout of Windows 10 1809 October 2018 Update after a bug hitting users, causing file deletion on Windows PC. EaseUS Software is providing innovative solutions to fix this issue.



According to Microsoft, "We're empowering a new era of personal productivity. We've focused on helping people across their and personal lives by offering tools for whole life experiences and...."



Although Microsoft spoke highly of this new update of Windows 10 1809, the Windows 10 October Update has caused people's files to disappear. Some users even complained that the 'Documents' folder appeared to have been deleted, with no way to resolve this issue. Fortunately, EaseUS Software has gathered complete solutions to thoroughly resolve Windows 10 October 2018 Update deletes files error and restore all lost files.



Microsoft rolled-out Windows 10 October 2018 Update on 3 October 2018 and immediately pulled Windows 10 1809 update after receiving reports of 'documents being deleted' on 6 October 2018. During these three days, a major bug has hit some Windows 10 users, deleting their 'Documents' folder, overwriting files without asking.



It's not clear about the exact number of Windows 10 users have been affected by this problem, but even if it's a small percentage, it's still a troublesome problem for most ordinary users. Fortunately, Microsoft made a fast response without delay to halt the mass rollout. As for those users who have installed the latest October 2018 Update of Windows 10 and lost files, Microsoft also presented official solutions. And EaseUS Software also innovates some tricks here to help.



Official solutions from Microsoft

* For Windows users who have checked for this update and are experiencing a file missing issue:



Please contact Microsoft directly at +1-800-MICROSOFT or find a local number in your area for help.



If another computer can be accessed, please contact Microsoft at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/contactus/ (link will vary according to country of origin).



* For those who have installed this update but haven't losing any files:



Please stop using the PC immediately to prevent further data loss. And to create a backup of useful files is also necessary.



* For users who haven't installed this update:



If the Windows 10 October 2018 Update installation media has been manually downloaded, please don't install it and wait until the new media is available.



Besides, a new update will be available and resumed to roll out to customers, promised by Microsoft. (But the date is still unknown.)



Innovative fixes provided by EaseUS Software



Besides Microsoft's official resolutions, EaseUS Software also provides great Windows users with innovative solutions to fix 'Windows 10 1809 deleting files' error and restore all deleted files by this update.



* For those users who have already installed the latest Windows 10 update:



If the 'Documents' folder files or other file gets deleted, a third-party piece of data recovery software will get back files deleted by Windows 10 October 2018 Update.



EaseUS data recovery - Data Recovery Wizard with its 'Specify a location' feature supports to specify an exact location and scan all lost files such as 'Documents' folder deleted by Windows 10 1809 Update.



If no file loss issue exists under Windows 10 October 2018 Update on Windows PC, to create a frequent backup of essential files is highly recommended.



EaseUS Windows backup and recovery software - Todo Backup with its schedule backup feature will save Windows user a lot of time and energy with a scheduled backup.



* For those Windows users who are planning to install Windows 10 October 2018 Update:



Please wait and do not rush!



Microsoft has committed to resume a new version of Windows 10 October 2018 update after resolving the 'deleting bug'. When the new version of Windows 10 1809 is available online with a mass rollout, install and enjoy the new features by then.



For further help to resolve other complex Windows 10 update issues such as Black Screen or Blue Screen death error, please refer to this page: https://www.easeus.com/solutions/windows-10-update-tips.html.



About EaseUS Software:

EaseUS(R) provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100 million wonderful users worldwide.



For more information, please visit https://www.easeus.com/.



EaseUS(R) is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.



Microsoft(R), Windows(R) are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.



News Source: EaseUS Software

Related link: https://www.easeus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/innovative-solutions-to-windows-10-1809-october-2018-update-deleting-files-error-by-easeus-software/