Innovative farming approaches improve livelihoods in Sierra Leone

The goal of the intercropping is to help farmers get more from the same piece of land, improve crop yield, ensure food diversification and increase income in both the short and long term' - Luseni Kappia, Cocoa Programme Manager for Solidaridad in Sierra Leone.

The intercropping model also helps to improve soil fertility and conserves forests by maximizing land use and discouraging shifting cultivation, according to Kappia.

At the exhibition booth, the Deputy Minister said the government has taken notice of the innovation that Solidaridad has introduced to help farmers have all year access to food and income while they wait for the cash crops to mature.

The Government, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, welcomes this initiative and is determined to work with Solidaridad and other institutions to extend this across the country' - he said.

For more than 14 years, Solidaridad West Africa has been making a difference in the sustainable production, trade and consumption of cocoa, oil palm, cashew and coffee commodities.

Between 2012 and 2017, Solidaridad implemented cocoa and oil palm programmes in Ghana and Cote D'Ivoire with funding from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Accra. The programmes tested and validated a business case for developing the West Africa cocoa and oil palm sub-sectors through support to smallholder farmers and small and medium enterprises in partnership with relevant private sector companies.