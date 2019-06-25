Innovative orthopedic and sports performance medicine center is now open, providing higher level of care for patients throughout Colorado

Englewood, Colo., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The much-anticipated new UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver facility officially opened its doors today, with over 100 patients expected to receive care on the first day. The center began seeing patients at 6:30 a.m., following a flag-raising ceremony, singing of the national anthem, and a blessing for clinicians, staff, providers and the facility.

“Our new center will help ensure peak performance for athletes and those with everyday injuries,” said Michael Allen, UCHealth director of rehabilitation services. “We are excited to bring together nationally renowned surgeons, clinicians and therapists who are focused on just one thing: helping everyone perform at their highest level.”



The new orthopedic and sports medicine center off I-25 at 175 Inverness Drive West in the Denver Tech Center features an advanced orthopedic clinic, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, imaging services, sports performance recovery, training and technology, and a surgery center. Specialists at the center proudly care for patients of all abilities, from elite, professional athletes to weekend warriors and those rebuilding from injuries, accidents or just regular wear and tear.

“This is an incredible facility with state-of-the-art motion analysis technology, an outdoor field and therapy locations that will allow us to examine patients’ movement and how injuries affect them, then develop the best treatment plan to help them return to living their extraordinary lives,” said Dr. Thomas Noonan, orthopedic surgeon with UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver. “The center’s robust sports performance program is designed to both maximize sports performance and help prevent injuries for athletes at all levels.”

The four-story center in south metro Denver partners with Elite Speed Sports Performance to offer training that powers recovery for athletes to address individual needs and achieve peak potential.

“Already, surgeons at Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver, the Department of Orthopedics at CU School of Medicine, and others across UCHealth are performing groundbreaking procedures including stem cell therapies, orthobiologics, innovative devices and clinical trials. The new teams formed here will provide one of the nation’s most advanced and innovative sports performance medicine programs,” said Dr. Ted Schlegel, orthopedic surgeon with UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver.

The orthopedic and sports performance medicine center includes:

Six operating rooms and additional treatment facilities

Orthopedic clinic rooms

Advanced imaging, including MRI and radiology

State-of-the-art rehabilitation and sports performance training center that includes indoor and outdoor turf tracks

Human motion analytics for performance and injury prevention training

“This comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine center offers patients the most advanced medicine available with the superior experience our patients have come to expect – all in the same location,” said Manny Rodriguez, chief marketing and experience officer for UCHealth. “We look forward to welcoming professional athletes as well as youth sports teams and parents to share injury prevention information and tips to help them perform at their maximum potential.”

Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver has focused on education and research and provided world-class orthopedic care for athletes, non-athletes and weekend warriors for over 25 years at its Greenwood Village and Lone Tree locations. The seven surgeons and additional therapists and providers are part of the faculty of the CU School of Medicine’s Orthopedics Department and CU Sports Medicine, which already is the most comprehensive sports medicine group in the western United States with several dozen physicians and multiple locations in the Denver-Boulder area.

UCHealth is a regional leader in sports performance medicine and is a proud partner of the Colorado Springs U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies and other sports teams. UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver physicians are the official team doctors for the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, providing expert care for these professional athletes. And, CU Sports Medicine physicians are the team physicians for University of Colorado and University of Denver student-athletes along with providing care to the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rush, Real Soccer, 3D Lacrosse, and over 12 high school teams.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. With over 23,500 employees, UCHealth includes 12 acute-care, full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

About the University of Colorado School of Medicine

Faculty at the University of Colorado School of Medicine work to advance science and improve care. These faculty members include physicians, educators and scientists at University of Colorado Health, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Denver Health, National Jewish Health, and the Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The school is located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, one of four campuses in the University of Colorado system.

