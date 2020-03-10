Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovator of lightweight materials honored by global engineering society

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

BROOKLYN, New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikhil Gupta, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, received the prestigious Brimacombe Medalist Award, presented each year to an elite group of researchers by The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society (TMS), a professional organization with nearly 14,000 members worldwide.

The society, one of the largest in the field of materials sciences, presented the award to Gupta and five others at the group’s annual meeting in San Diego on February 26, 2020, which was attended by over 5,000 members. 

The mid-career award recognizes individuals with sustained excellence and achievement in business, technology, education, public policy, or science related to materials science and engineering and with a record of continuing service to the profession. Gupta was honored for innovations in the development of lightweight porous materials and for commitment to educating the public about the impact of materials research on society. 

Highlights of Gupta’s work over the past decade on lightweight syntactic foams — an eco-friendly material that finds a useful home for fly ash, a toxic by-product of coal combustion — in collaboration with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and others, includes:  

  • A partnership with researchers in India that led to the first process to 3D print parts made of strong, lightweight syntactic foam composites that will enable manufacturers to print complex components capable of surviving stresses at greater depths, a boon for submarine manufacturers
  • He also demonstrated that syntactic foams can be produced with economies of scale by smaller companies for automotive and consumer products sectors. The lightest metal based syntactic foam produced in collaboration with industry was finalist for R&D 100 Awards
  • To make that process easier for smaller operators, he collaborated with chemical manufacturers to develop an online tool that simplifies, accelerates, and improves syntactic foam material design

“I am deeply humbled to receive the Brimacombe Medalist Award,” said Gupta. “The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society has been a big part of my professional life since I became a student member in 1997. I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring the professional development opportunities, connecting with my peers in the Composite Materials Committee, and developing programming and content for the conferences and journals over the past several years.”

“This award, from one of the largest, most prestigious societies in materials engineering is a fitting tribute to a researcher whose efforts have propagated a dazzling array of innovative materials and processes for marine, automotive and aerospace applications,” said Jelena Kovačević, Dean of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering. “Additionally, his focus on renewable feedstocks is just one example of how researchers at NYU Tandon are making industrial chemistry more sustainable.”

Nikhil Gupta’s research has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country’s foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

 

###

Attachment 

Karl Greenberg
New York University Tandon School of Engineering
646.997.3802
Karl.Greenberg@nyu.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pABIONYX PHARMA :  2019 Annual Results
BU
02:20pCANTERRA MINERALS : Announces passing of director jim eccott
AQ
02:20p3M : and The BrandLab Team up to Expand Diversity in the Design Sector
BU
02:19pEAGLE BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pCADENCE BANCORPORATION : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pEdifecs Releases Statement on CMS Interoperability and Patient Access and ONC Cures Act Final Rules
BU
02:16pCROSSFIRST BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pABC Names the 2020 Top Performers in U.S. Commercial and Industrial Construction
GL
02:15pHIYA : Named One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers for 2020
BU
02:15pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China urges Tesla to keep products consistent as buyers complain about computers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group