Innovega Welcomes Former AT&T Executive to Board of Advisors

Bradley was at the forefront of critical disruptive technology launches when he oversaw the introduction of AT&T's first smartphones. Joining AT&T in 2002, he represented the company in that dynamic ecosystem for the next 15 years, leading marketing efforts to launch AT&T's 3G and 4G networks. He helped create the industry's leading third-party developer program, with responsibility for the AT&T Developer Summit at CES and the AT&T SHAPE expo. He also led AT&T's network product team as they introduced many notable services, including AT&T NumberSync, Stream Saver, Call Protect, video calling and advanced messaging.

Bradley has helped companies navigate multiple computing evolutions, including mainframe, client/server, desktop internet and mobile internet. He began his career at IBM, initially supporting enterprise sales and then moving to the Global Services division, where he built and managed consulting practices designed to help companies leverage emerging technologies. He later joined Systemhouse, the former information technology consulting division of MCI, and also was with Lante Corp., an internet consultancy focused on e-markets.



Bradley has a bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University, where he was a two-time Pac-10 champion wrestler.



"Jeff's support will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to advance our business strategy to deliver digital eyewear technology to consumers and professionals who need or want sophisticated access to virtual and augmented reality," said Steve Willey, Innovega Co-Founder, President and CEO. "We look forward to Jeff leading key initiatives and delivering many successes for shareholders."



"I am very excited to join Innovega and work with its strong management who are leading the evolution of wearable technology," commented Bradley. "I look forward to leveraging my ecosystem expertise to help the company grow its impressive assets and realize its tremendous potential."

