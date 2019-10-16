Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovega Welcomes Former AT&T Executive to Board of Advisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 08:37am EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. announced the appointment of Jeff Bradley as an Executive Advisor to the company. Bradley has decades of leadership experience and expertise in driving new platforms to market, and he will assist Innovega in its planned product commercialization and go-to-market strategy.

Bradley was at the forefront of critical disruptive technology launches when he oversaw the introduction of AT&T's first smartphones. Joining AT&T in 2002, he represented the company in that dynamic ecosystem for the next 15 years, leading marketing efforts to launch AT&T's 3G and 4G networks. He helped create the industry's leading third-party developer program, with responsibility for the AT&T Developer Summit at CES and the AT&T SHAPE expo. He also led AT&T's network product team as they introduced many notable services, including AT&T NumberSync, Stream Saver, Call Protect, video calling and advanced messaging.

Bradley has helped companies navigate multiple computing evolutions, including mainframe, client/server, desktop internet and mobile internet. He began his career at IBM, initially supporting enterprise sales and then moving to the Global Services division, where he built and managed consulting practices designed to help companies leverage emerging technologies. He later joined Systemhouse, the former information technology consulting division of MCI, and also was with Lante Corp., an internet consultancy focused on e-markets.

Bradley has a bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University, where he was a two-time Pac-10 champion wrestler.

"Jeff's support will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to advance our business strategy to deliver digital eyewear technology to consumers and professionals who need or want sophisticated access to virtual and augmented reality," said Steve Willey, Innovega Co-Founder, President and CEO. "We look forward to Jeff leading key initiatives and delivering many successes for shareholders."

"I am very excited to join Innovega and work with its strong management who are leading the evolution of wearable technology," commented Bradley. "I look forward to leveraging my ecosystem expertise to help the company grow its impressive assets and realize its tremendous potential."

About Innovega
Innovega Inc. is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic-field-of-view system for medical, consumer, and industrial application. The Company is licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with a focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula™, includes eyewear and iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses that work together to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). The Company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Eye Institute (NEI) of National Institutes of Health (NIH), and National Science Foundation (NSF) and has received investments from strategic partners. The iOptik contact lens is in the FDA De Novo process Phase II clinical trials in progress. The Company is also pursuing FDA 510(k) Clearance for its lens material.

Media Inquiries
Stephen Willey
Email: 226437@email4pr.com
Cell: 425.516.8175

eMaculaTM – Enhanced Retina Technologies
http://www.emacula.io/ 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovega-welcomes-former-att-executive-to-board-of-advisors-300939163.html

SOURCE Innovega Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:55aDiabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG | Technavio
BU
08:55aHEMSTER : Launches First On-Demand Tailoring Service Enabling Retailers and Brands to Create a VIP Customer Experience
BU
08:54aMITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Confirms F-Secure's Industry-leading Capabilities in Detecting Advanced Attacks
PR
08:54aQuectel 5G Modules Selected by 100+ Global OEMs for 5G Designs
PR
08:53aVASSILIKO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC : “Cyprus Responsible Business Awards 2019” in Vassiliko Cement Works
PU
08:53aBNP PARIBAS : ClimateSeed wins gold ‘Social, Sustainable & Responsible Banking' award
PU
08:53aCISCO : The Future of Wi-Fi Depends on Access to the 6GHz Band
PU
08:53aGENERAL MILLS : Doing more to waste less
PU
08:53aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Oct 16 - Your Car, Your Sanctuary
PU
08:53aGLOBALDATA : Experience-driven APAC consumers willing to pay more for enhanced brand experience, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group