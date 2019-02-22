Innovest Global Career Open House February 28, 2019

Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST), a diversified industrials company, today announces the company will be hosting a Career Open House on February 28, 2019 for the purposes of finding the company leaders of tomorrow.

Innovest Global formally invites energetic, career-driven college graduates (or equivalent work experience) to join us on February 28, 2019 at our corporate headquarters, located at 8834 Mayfield Rd, Chesterland, Ohio, 44026. Please RSVP to Dfrazer@innovestglobal.com to register for Innovest Global's career advancement open house.

This event is intended to attract high energy, compensation-driven individuals for positions in the areas of sales, marketing and business development. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately 2 hours. There will be a tour of the facility and career seekers can meet with top management to discuss specific opportunities for employment. We intend to have individuals hired within the next four weeks.

Innovest saw revenue growth of over 6000% during 2018, with operations in eight subsidiaries & three divisions. At this first ever career advancement event, management will be looking for the next leaders of tomorrow to carry on the company's mantra and join a team of successful people who create amazing every day.

Innovest Global Inc. has grown from just seven (7) employees in January 2018 to over 90 employees to date. We are filling multiple key positions immediately for individuals looking to show their value and advancement potential into management roles. Positions include salary, bonus and stock incentives.

Take advantage of the opportunity to work for the fastest growing publicly traded company in Ohio.

About Innovest Global Inc.

Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) has operations in Industrials (commercial and industrial products and services, energy, construction, and building materials ) and diversified holdings in biotechnology. The primary growth strategy of Innovest Global Inc. is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, Innovest Global Inc. has a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology & Health Services Division, and a Construction & Building Materials Division.

For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter @innovestglobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005484/en/