Innovest Global Career Open House February 28, 2019

Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST),
a diversified industrials company, today announces the company will be
hosting a Career Open House on February 28, 2019 for the purposes of
finding the company leaders of tomorrow.
Innovest Global formally invites energetic, career-driven college
graduates (or equivalent work experience) to join us on February 28,
2019 at our corporate headquarters, located at 8834 Mayfield Rd,
Chesterland, Ohio, 44026. Please RSVP to Dfrazer@innovestglobal.com to
register for Innovest Global's career advancement open house.
This event is intended to attract high energy, compensation-driven
individuals for positions in the areas of sales, marketing and business
development. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately 2
hours. There will be a tour of the facility and career seekers can meet
with top management to discuss specific opportunities for employment. We
intend to have individuals hired within the next four weeks.
Innovest saw revenue growth of over 6000% during 2018, with operations
in eight subsidiaries & three divisions. At this first ever career
advancement event, management will be looking for the next leaders of
tomorrow to carry on the company's mantra and join a team of successful
people who create amazing every day.
Innovest Global Inc. has grown from just seven (7) employees in January
2018 to over 90 employees to date. We are filling multiple key positions
immediately for individuals looking to show their value and advancement
potential into management roles. Positions include salary, bonus and
stock incentives.
Take advantage of the opportunity to work for the fastest
growing publicly traded company in Ohio.
For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com,
and follow us on Twitter @innovestglobal.
