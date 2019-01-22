Innovex Downhole Solutions Announces Appointment of Kendal Reed as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Innovex Downhole Solutions ("Innovex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendal Reed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Kendal previously served as Vice President at Intervale Capital, where he managed numerous investments in private oilfield services and equipment companies. In this capacity, Kendal worked closely with the Innovex management team by leading the company's corporate development program, capital formation initiatives and the overall integration effort for the business. He has extensive experience in financial planning, management, and strategy, along with deep knowledge of the downhole completions market and technology trends.

Innovex President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Anderson, remarked, "We are excited to have Kendal step into the CFO role and help drive Innovex's strong revenue growth and profitability. He has been an exceptional thought partner over the last several years and has made many meaningful contributions to the company's success. His extensive financial experience, leadership skills, and commitment to the highest ethical standards make him the ideal choice to drive Innovex's continued development."

About Innovex Downhole Solutions:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Innovex is a leading provider of innovative downhole products and technologies for the oil and gas industry. Innovex designs, manufactures and installs a range of mission-critical well construction and well completion solutions for onshore and offshore operators in major oil-producing regions worldwide. The company has been backed since 2008 by Intervale Capital, a private equity firm that invests in oilfield manufacturing and service companies.

About Intervale Capital:

Intervale is an energy-focused private equity firm with offices in Houston and Boston. Intervale invests primarily in middle-market energy services and manufacturing companies and related technologies. The firm has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006.

Intervale portfolio companies include Enercorp Sand Solutions, Aegis Chemical Solutions, Epic Lift Systems, Milestone Environmental Services, Taurex Drill Bits, among others.

