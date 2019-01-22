Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovex Downhole Solutions Announces Appointment of Kendal Reed as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Innovex Downhole Solutions ("Innovex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendal Reed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Kendal previously served as Vice President at Intervale Capital, where he managed numerous investments in private oilfield services and equipment companies.  In this capacity, Kendal worked closely with the Innovex management team by leading the company's corporate development program, capital formation initiatives and the overall integration effort for the business.  He has extensive experience in financial planning, management, and strategy, along with deep knowledge of the downhole completions market and technology trends.

Innovex President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Anderson, remarked, "We are excited to have Kendal step into the CFO role and help drive Innovex's strong revenue growth and profitability.  He has been an exceptional thought partner over the last several years and has made many meaningful contributions to the company's success.  His extensive financial experience, leadership skills, and commitment to the highest ethical standards make him the ideal choice to drive Innovex's continued development."

About Innovex Downhole Solutions: 
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Innovex is a leading provider of innovative downhole products and technologies for the oil and gas industry. Innovex designs, manufactures and installs a range of mission-critical well construction and well completion solutions for onshore and offshore operators in major oil-producing regions worldwide. The company has been backed since 2008 by Intervale Capital, a private equity firm that invests in oilfield manufacturing and service companies.

About Intervale Capital:
Intervale is an energy-focused private equity firm with offices in Houston and Boston. Intervale invests primarily in middle-market energy services and manufacturing companies and related technologies. The firm has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006.

Intervale portfolio companies include Enercorp Sand Solutions, Aegis Chemical Solutions, Epic Lift Systems, Milestone Environmental Services, Taurex Drill Bits, among others.

Contact:
Adam Anderson
President & Chief Executive Officer
Innovex Downhole Solutions
adam.anderson@innovexdownhole.com

Source: 
Innovex Downhole Solutions
https://innovexdownhole.com/

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovex-downhole-solutions-announces-appointment-of-kendal-reed-as-chief-financial-officer-300781516.html

SOURCE Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aMB FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:36aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors in Minnesota > Consolidated Communications
AQ
06:36aSTARBUCKS : Expanding U.S. Delivery Service With Uber Eats
DJ
06:35aFACEBOOK : testing 'LOL' app to woo kids, experts wary
AQ
06:35aCARSALES COM : Suzuki Jimny bakkie could be under consideration
AQ
06:35aPREMIER FARNELL : introduces the TGF4000 Series from Aim-TTi providing class leading performance alongside unrivalled value for money
AQ
06:34aChina prosecutors order arrest of four executives at Huarong for alleged bribery
RE
06:34aEQT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aOLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aGREENTREE HOSPITALITY : Announces Cash Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.