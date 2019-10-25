Innovia Medical : Announces Acquisition of DTR Medical

Innovia Medical announced today its partnership with DTR Medical. Based in Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom, DTR Medical specialises in the design and manufacture of single-use surgical instruments for general and specialist surgical procedures.

“Since their founding in 2005, DTR Medical have established themselves as a multi-award winning manufacturer of quality and innovative single-use instruments. Exporting to over 30 countries they have built their reputation on consistently high product quality alongside their exceptional customer service.” Terry Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Innovia Medical.

“The strategic acquisition of DTR Medical will further strengthen Innovia’s global position in the ENT and Ophthalmic market; in addition, providing new opportunities in areas such as Gynaecology and General Surgery.”

Flagship products include the Rotating Biopsy Punch, Frazier Suction Handle, Tibbs Arterial Cannula and Ear Specula.

“We are excited to be partnering with Innovia Medical as this investment will allow us to continue to develop our innovative surgical solutions, whilst bringing our products to a wider global audience.” Andrew Davidson, Managing Director of DTR Medical

“The team at DTR Medical are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, alongside high quality products that deliver clinical value and improved patient outcomes. It was important for us to find a partner who shared and respected the same core values, whilst providing the opportunity to take our vision to new markets.” Richard Salvage, Founder DTR Medical

About Innovia Medical

Innovia Medical is a family of specialty surgical companies that are passionately committed to partnering with medical professionals to help elevate the delivery of patient care and improve clinical outcomes.

Innovia Medical companies develop and manufacture solutions that save time for both the medical professional and patient, delivers a consistent and predictable care experience, and improves patient confidence with reduced recovery times and less discomfort.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005493/en/