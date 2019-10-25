Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovia Medical : Announces Acquisition of DTR Medical

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

Innovia Medical announced today its partnership with DTR Medical. Based in Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom, DTR Medical specialises in the design and manufacture of single-use surgical instruments for general and specialist surgical procedures.

“Since their founding in 2005, DTR Medical have established themselves as a multi-award winning manufacturer of quality and innovative single-use instruments. Exporting to over 30 countries they have built their reputation on consistently high product quality alongside their exceptional customer service.Terry Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Innovia Medical.

“The strategic acquisition of DTR Medical will further strengthen Innovia’s global position in the ENT and Ophthalmic market; in addition, providing new opportunities in areas such as Gynaecology and General Surgery.”

Flagship products include the Rotating Biopsy Punch, Frazier Suction Handle, Tibbs Arterial Cannula and Ear Specula.

“We are excited to be partnering with Innovia Medical as this investment will allow us to continue to develop our innovative surgical solutions, whilst bringing our products to a wider global audience.” Andrew Davidson, Managing Director of DTR Medical

“The team at DTR Medical are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, alongside high quality products that deliver clinical value and improved patient outcomes. It was important for us to find a partner who shared and respected the same core values, whilst providing the opportunity to take our vision to new markets.” Richard Salvage, Founder DTR Medical

About Innovia Medical

Innovia Medical is a family of specialty surgical companies that are passionately committed to partnering with medical professionals to help elevate the delivery of patient care and improve clinical outcomes.

Innovia Medical companies develop and manufacture solutions that save time for both the medical professional and patient, delivers a consistent and predictable care experience, and improves patient confidence with reduced recovery times and less discomfort.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pCYBER RESILIENCE SUMMIT : Q&A with James Chappell of Digital Shadows
PU
04:12pEBAY : Dave Mason Jr. Returns to Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series
PU
04:12pCOWEN INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pEDWARDS LIFESCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Overview (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:12pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019
AQ
04:11pQNB CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pSECU Foundation Provides Grant in Support of New Residential Treatment Center for Women
GL
04:10pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pEVOLVING SYSTEMS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla's difficult path to profit in six charts
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Lowers 2019 Ebitda Guidance; 3Q Net Profit Leapt
3IROBOT CORPORATION : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against iRo..
4Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max
5Renault looks for new partners, third quarter revenue falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group