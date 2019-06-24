Innovid : Continues Rapid Global Expansion with New Tokyo Office and Appointment of Toichiro Watanabe as Regional Director, Japan

Leading Connected TV and Video Advertising Platform Brings Its Award-Winning Technology and Video Solutions to Japan to Meet Accelerating International Demand

Innovid, the world’s leading connected TV and video advertising platform, today announced its global expansion in Japan, with the opening of its Tokyo office and the appointment of local industry veteran Toichiro Watanabe to oversee Innovid’s presence as regional director. Watanabe’s expertise in this region and his in-depth knowledge of ad serving technologies positions Innovid to better serve regional and global advertising partners. Under his leadership, the team will address market-specific trends and opportunities, engage with new Japan-based advertisers, and expand existing client relationships.

“I am thrilled to join the world-class Innovid team and bring innovative data-driven video and connected TV campaigns to the leading brands and agencies in Japan,” said Watanabe. “The Japan market is an intricate and exciting place to explore connected TV advertising and there are many opportunities unfolding. Innovid’s presence in APAC has grown significantly over the past few years, and I look forward to developing and expanding the new Tokyo office.”

Watanabe comes to Innovid from Google’s DoubleClick, where he served for more than six years and launched pivotal products, such as DoubleClick Search (Search Ads 360) and DoubleClick Bid Manager (Display and Video 360). While at Google, he also developed the DoubleClick Campaign Manager (DCM) business in Japan and supported the GTM launch of Ads Data Hub across the APAC region. Previously, Watanabe served as a product specialist at Adobe/Omniture.

“Expanding Innovid’s presence in APAC has been a major area of focus and we are now able to welcome many new global and regional advertising clients in Japan,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovid. “Toichiro’s executive leadership, deep technical expertise and local market relationships with both brands and agencies will enable Innovid to serve the Japan market in the best way possible. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

The new Tokyo office comes a year after Innovid’s expansion into the APAC region with the opening of its Singapore hub. The Tokyo office will be Innovid’s ninth location and fifth international office, further expanding its presence in Asia to complement the company’s overall global footprint.

The opening of the Japan office is another significant milestone in what has been a banner 2019 for Innovid, including a $30 million fundraise in January from Goldman Sachs, adding more than 60 strategic hires globally, the appointment of new leadership in EMEA and, most recently, being named to Inc. Magazines’ Best Workplaces.

About Innovid

Innovid is the world's leading connected TV and video advertising platform, delivering more video than any company across mobile, desktop, connected TVs, streaming devices and social platforms. Innovid partners with brands, agencies, and publishers to deliver new advertising models that increase engagement and time spent in ways that also provide more value to viewers. Our platform enables personalization of creative, seamless cross-screen delivery, and holistic measurement to fuel next-generation video experiences and grow revenue. Innovid has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Singapore and Tokyo. Please visit www.innovid.com for more information.

