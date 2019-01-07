Innovid : Receives $30 Million in Funding from Goldman Sachs

Innovid,
the world’s leading video advertising platform, today announced it has
secured $30 million in pre-IPO funding from Goldman Sachs’ Private
Capital Investing group. Innovid will use the additional capital to
further its innovation and leadership in the connected TV (CTV)
advertising technology market, as well as to expand its global footprint.
“Innovid continues to push the boundaries for what is possible with
video advertising across all screens, especially on CTV,” said Zvika
Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. “Our technology platform is
enabling new advertising models, including addressable and interactive
ads, that are ushering in a new era of personalization and relevancy for
CTV viewers. With this funding, Innovid will further advance its
end-to-end CTV platform creating a more efficient workflow, while
solving industry measurement challenges and expanding its global
footprint to meet the evolving needs of its international client base of
brands, media and creative agencies, and publishers.”
Innovid currently creates, delivers and measures video ads for the
world’s largest brands, such as L’Oreal, Toyota, Bank of America,
GlaxoSmithKline, Campbell’s and more. With the rapid consumer adoption
of CTV, Innovid works hand-in-hand with key publisher clients, including
Hulu, Roku and Fox, amongst others, to re-imagine the advertising
experience for the consumer. In partnership with its publishing clients,
Innovid led the creation of two industry firsts: consumer choice-based
engagement ads and live Internet TV campaigns.
As the first-to-market with CTV ad technology five years ago, Innovid
currently reaches more than 75 million households and works across the
largest footprint of connected and streaming devices including
integrations with Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung TV and more.
Further cementing its leadership in driving the CTV market, Innovid
recently launched OTT
COMPOSER, the premiere self-service authoring tool to create and
publish experiences for connected TV advertising. It solves a critical
problem in today’s fragmented CTV landscape by better enabling
advertisers to scale dynamic creative. Innovid was also the first in the
industry to receive MRC
accreditation for adherence to industry standards for video
advertising measurement in a CTV environment.
“As an early mover in CTV with established inventory supply partners,
Innovid is well positioned to capture the massive secular shift in CTV
consumption,” said Hillel Moerman, head of Goldman Sachs’ Private
Capital Investing group. “Innovid has differentiated video advertising
software and technology, and has the scale and the reach to succeed,
with access to significant supply beyond CTV, including platforms such
as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snap and others.”
The funding raise follows a successful year in 2018, where Innovid was
named as a Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018
Technology 500™ and recognized by Gartner as a company to
watch in AdTech. In addition to the funding, Holger Staude of Goldman
Sachs’ Private Capital Investing group will join Innovid’s prior
investors from SEQUOIA, Newspring and Genesis on the company’s board.
For more information on Innovid, please visit www.innovid.com.
About Innovid
Innovid is the world's leading video advertising platform, delivering
more video than any company across mobile, desktop, connected TVs,
streaming devices and social platforms. Innovid partners with brands,
agencies, and publishers to deliver new advertising models that increase
engagement and time spent in ways that also provide more value to
viewers. Our video platform enables personalization of creative,
seamless cross-screen delivery, and holistic measurement to fuel
next-generation video experiences and grow revenue. Innovid has offices
in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv,
Sydney, and Singapore. Please visit www.innovid.com
for more information.
About Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing
Private Capital Investing (“PCI”) is Goldman Sachs’ investment platform
dedicated to providing junior capital to growth and middle market
companies throughout North America. PCI invests $20 million – $150
million per transaction in the form of common, preferred, and structured
equity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005325/en/