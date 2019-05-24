Innovium to Showcase Range of Switching Solutions Using 12.8Tbps TERALYNX Switches at Computex 2019

Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for
data centers, will be demonstrating a range of TERALYNX™ based switches
and software running live at Computex, to be held on May 28-31, 2019 in
Taipei, Taiwan. Demonstrations will include interoperability with a
broad range of 100-400G optics, DAC, ACC, re-timer/gearbox, and
comprehensive software and SDK, including integration with latest and
highly robust Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) software.
Innovium’s market leading TERALYNX data-center Ethernet switch family
delivers 2T to industry-fastest 12.8T bandwidth, while delivering low
latency, advanced telemetry, rich tunneling and programmability to
enable unmatched visibility while easily adapting to new network
protocols. Innovium has worked closely with key partners across the
industry to perform comprehensive interoperability testing of TERALYNX
with an expansive set of NRZ and PAM-4 based DAC/ACC cables, optics
modules, re-timer/gearbox, and network test equipment to enable rapid
time to deployment for customers.
SONiC (Software
for Open Networking in the Cloud) has become the de facto open source
switch NOS (Network Operating System). It has already been adopted and
deployed at a range of Cloud/service provider customers and is being
considered at many others. Innovium continues to make significant
investments in driving SONiC & SAI innovations and quality, which
enables our customers to successfully adopt SONiC software on TERALYNX
based switches.
For more information on Innovium’s products or to schedule a meeting
with Innovium at Computex 2019, please contact your local sales account
manager or sales@innovium.com.
About Innovium
Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching
silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium TERALYNX™ family delivers
software compatible products ranging from 2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with
unmatched telemetry, power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers
and low latency. Innovium team members have a highly successful track
record in delivering several generations of widely deployed data center
products. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and
is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners,
Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed
Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005038/en/