Innovium to Showcase Range of Switching Solutions Using 12.8Tbps TERALYNX Switches at Computex 2019

05/24/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Broad Range of 100-400G Optics, Copper Connectivity and latest SONiC Software on Production TERALYNX Switch Silicon

Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for data centers, will be demonstrating a range of TERALYNX™ based switches and software running live at Computex, to be held on May 28-31, 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. Demonstrations will include interoperability with a broad range of 100-400G optics, DAC, ACC, re-timer/gearbox, and comprehensive software and SDK, including integration with latest and highly robust Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) software.

Innovium’s market leading TERALYNX data-center Ethernet switch family delivers 2T to industry-fastest 12.8T bandwidth, while delivering low latency, advanced telemetry, rich tunneling and programmability to enable unmatched visibility while easily adapting to new network protocols. Innovium has worked closely with key partners across the industry to perform comprehensive interoperability testing of TERALYNX with an expansive set of NRZ and PAM-4 based DAC/ACC cables, optics modules, re-timer/gearbox, and network test equipment to enable rapid time to deployment for customers.

SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) has become the de facto open source switch NOS (Network Operating System). It has already been adopted and deployed at a range of Cloud/service provider customers and is being considered at many others. Innovium continues to make significant investments in driving SONiC & SAI innovations and quality, which enables our customers to successfully adopt SONiC software on TERALYNX based switches.

For more information on Innovium’s products or to schedule a meeting with Innovium at Computex 2019, please contact your local sales account manager or sales@innovium.com.

About Innovium

Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium TERALYNX™ family delivers software compatible products ranging from 2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with unmatched telemetry, power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers and low latency. Innovium team members have a highly successful track record in delivering several generations of widely deployed data center products. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com.


© Business Wire 2019
