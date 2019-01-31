Innovus Pharma Announces the Approval and Launch of its OTC Hemorrhoid Xyralid® Suppositories in Canada

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine
and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and
respiratory diseases, today announced the launch of its Xyralid®
Suppositories, for the reduction of swelling or inflammation of
hemorrhoidal tissues and provides pain relief from burning, itching and
discomfort. Xyralid® Suppositories received a Product License
Application (“PLA”) in Canada and the product is available as an
over-the-counter (“OTC”) or behind the counter drug and will not require
a prescription. The product is available in Canada directly through the
Company’s website and through its Beyond Human® marketing and sales
platform.
“We are very excited to announce the Health Canada approval and launch
of our Xyralid® Suppositories product in Canada,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj,
the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “Xyralid®
Suppositories are being launched through our own sales and marketing
commercial efforts there, and is our ninth product on the Canadian
market, including Zestra®, Zestra Glide® and Uxor™ (EjectDelay®)
marketed by Orimed Pharma and UriVarx® through our partnership with
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Vesele®, Apeaz®, Xyralid® Cream
and ProstaGorx®. In addition, we have four other products: PEVarx®,
Diabasens®, RecalMax® and BH Testosterone™, that have been submitted and
are being reviewed currently by Health Canada for potential approval.”
About Xyralid® Suppositories
Xyralid® Suppositories are an FDA and Health Canada-OTC monograph
compliant, fast-acting and powerful hemorrhoid suppository product. They
contain the active ingredients cocoa butter and phenylephrine which
provides fast relief for the pain and symptoms caused by hemorrhoids.
Hemorrhoids, also called “piles,” are swollen and inflamed veins in the
anus and lower rectum. Hemorrhoids may result from straining during
bowel movements or from the increased pressure on these veins during
pregnancy, among other causes. Hemorrhoids may be located inside the
rectum (internal hemorrhoids) or they may develop under the skin around
the anus (external hemorrhoids). There are over 1.2 million hemorrhoid
sufferers in Canada, making it a very large market1.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s
and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC.
For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com;
www.zestra.com;
www.ejectdelay.com;
www.myvesele.com;
www.urivarx.com;
www.sensumplus.com;
www.myandroferti.com;
www.beyondhumantestosterone.com;
www.getbeyondhuman.com;
www.trybeyondhuman.com;
www.recalmax.com;
www.prostagorx.com;
www.xyralid.com;
www.fluticare.com;
www.allervarx.com;
and www.apeaz.com.
Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, projected revenues from the Xyralid® Suppositories product in
Canada, estimated market for its products, and statements about
achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial
and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could
differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's
most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent
quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the
SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or
without charge from the Company.
