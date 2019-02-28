Innovus Pharma Announces the Approval of its BH™ Testosterone Booster Product in Canada for the Indication to Help to Support Testosterone Levels and Production in Adult Males

BH™ Testosterone Booster Capsules, is the Tenth Innovus Pharma Product Approved in Canada to Date

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced the launch of its BH™ Testosterone Booster capsules. BH™ Testosterone Booster received a Natural Health Product License Application (“NPN”) in Canada for the indication to help to support testosterone levels and production in adult males. The product will be available as an over-the-counter (“OTC”) or behind the counter and will not require a prescription.

“We are extremely happy to announce the Health Canada approval of our BH™ Testosterone Booster product in Canada,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “We expect to launch the product through our own sales and marketing commercial efforts in the very near future. With the success we are observing with the rest of our commercial pipeline in Canada, we believe that this product will help increase revenues for the Company moving forward,” continued Dr. Damaj.

BH™ Testosterone Booster is our tenth product approved in Canada. including Zestra®, Zestra Glide® and Uxor™ (EjectDelay®) marketed by Orimed Pharma and UriVarx® through our partnership with Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Vesele®, Apeaz®, Xyralid® Cream, ProstaGorx® and Xyralid® Suppositories. In addition, we have three other products: PEVarx®, Diabasens® and RecalMax® that have been submitted and are being reviewed currently by Health Canada for potential approval.

About BH™ Testosterone

BH™ Testosterone product is a proprietary oral Natural Health Product containing clinically tested ingredients to increase help support and increase free testosterone levels in adult males.

The global market for testosterone-related products continues to increase. In 2018, annual revenue generated from testosterone drug sales in the United States reached an estimated $3.8. According to www.statista.com, testosterone use among adults worldwide was relatively high in Canada and the United States as of 2011, with 385.5 monthly doses and 98.5 monthly doses per 1,000 population respectively.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com; www.zestra.com; www.ejectdelay.com; www.vesele.com; www.urivarx.com; www.sensumplus.com; www.myandroferti.com; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com; www.getbeyondhuman.com; www.trybeyondhuman.com; www.recalmax.com; www.prostagorx.com; www.xyralid.com; www.fluticare.com; www.allervarx.com; www.apeaz.com; and www.diabasens.com.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the BH™ Testosterone product in Canada, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005305/en/