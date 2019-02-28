Innovus Pharma Announces the Approval of its BH™ Testosterone Booster Product in Canada for the Indication to Help to Support Testosterone Levels and Production in Adult Males

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine
and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and
respiratory diseases, today announced the launch of its BH™ Testosterone
Booster capsules. BH™ Testosterone Booster received a Natural Health
Product License Application (“NPN”) in Canada for the indication to help
to support testosterone levels and production in adult males. The
product will be available as an over-the-counter (“OTC”) or behind the
counter and will not require a prescription.
“We are extremely happy to announce the Health Canada approval of our
BH™ Testosterone Booster product in Canada,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the
President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “We expect to
launch the product through our own sales and marketing commercial
efforts in the very near future. With the success we are observing with
the rest of our commercial pipeline in Canada, we believe that this
product will help increase revenues for the Company moving forward,”
continued Dr. Damaj.
BH™ Testosterone Booster is our tenth product approved in Canada.
including Zestra®, Zestra Glide® and Uxor™ (EjectDelay®) marketed by
Orimed Pharma and UriVarx® through our partnership with Acerus
Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Vesele®, Apeaz®, Xyralid® Cream,
ProstaGorx® and Xyralid® Suppositories. In addition, we have three other
products: PEVarx®, Diabasens® and RecalMax® that have been submitted and
are being reviewed currently by Health Canada for potential approval.
About BH™ Testosterone
BH™ Testosterone product is a proprietary oral Natural Health Product
containing clinically tested ingredients to increase help support and
increase free testosterone levels in adult males.
The global market for testosterone-related products continues to
increase. In 2018, annual revenue generated from testosterone drug sales
in the United States reached an estimated $3.8. According to www.statista.com,
testosterone use among adults worldwide was relatively high in Canada
and the United States as of 2011, with 385.5 monthly doses and 98.5
monthly doses per 1,000 population respectively.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s
and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC.
Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, projected revenues from the BH™ Testosterone product in Canada,
estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its
other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing
objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially
from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged
to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing
on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports
filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these
reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the
Company.
