Innovus Pharma Announces the Approval of its Diabasens® Product in Canada Indicated to Relieve Cutaneous Pain Associated with Diabetic Neuropathy

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine
and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and
respiratory diseases, today announced that it received approval from
Health Canada to market its product Diabasens® as a Natural Health
Product (“NHP”), for the indication to relieve cutaneous pain associated
with diabetic neuropathy. The product will be available as an
over-the-counter (“OTC”) or behind the counter product and will not
require a prescription.
“We are very pleased to announce the Health Canada approval of our
Diabasens® product in Canada,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and
Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “Diabasens is one of our top
selling products in the United States, and we expect it to do very well
in Canada and rise up to be a top performer there too. We expect to
launch the product through our own sales and marketing commercial
efforts in the very near future to provide our Canadian diabetic
patients with an effective product to relieve their diabetic neuropathy
pain,” continued Dr. Damaj.
“Diabasens® is our eleventh product approved in Canada, including
Zestra®, Zestra Glide® and Uxor™ (EjectDelay®) marketed by Orimed
Pharma, UriVarx® through our partnership with Acerus Pharmaceuticals
Corporation, and Vesele®, Apeaz®, Xyralid® Cream, ProstaGorx®, Xyralid®
Suppositories and BH™ Testosterone Booster. In addition, we have two
other products: PEVarx® and RecalMax® that have applications submitted
and are being reviewed currently by Health Canada for potential
approval.”
About Diabasens®
Diabasens® is a proprietary cream approved by Health Canada that
relieves pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. The product is also
designed with specific ingredients to increase blood flow into the legs
and feet and increase nerve sensation.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s
and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC.
For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com;
www.zestra.com;
www.ejectdelay.com;
www.vesele.com;
www.urivarx.com;
www.sensumplus.com;
www.myandroferti.com;
www.beyondhumantestosterone.com;
www.getbeyondhuman.com;
www.trybeyondhuman.com;
www.recalmax.com;
www.prostagorx.com;
www.xyralid.com;
www.fluticare.com;
www.allervarx.com;
www.apeaz.com;
www.mzssleepingaid.com,
www.novalere.com
and www.diabasens.com.
Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, projected revenues from the Diabasens® product in Canada, estimated
market for its products, and statements about achieving its other
development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing
objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially
from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged
to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing
on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports
filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these
reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the
Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005078/en/