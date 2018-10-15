Innovus Pharma Receives Approval from Amazon® to Expand its Amazon® Stores to Japan

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter
medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health
and respiratory diseases, today announced the approval from Amazon® for
the expansion of its Amazon® stores to Japan. The additional store will
increase the Company’s worldwide Amazon® store presence to its first
country in Asia and is in addition to the Company’s Amazon® stores in
the United States, Canada, Mexico and its new stores opening in the
United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy which it expects to
launch in Q1 2019 or before. Innovus Pharma expects to launch its
Japanese store in the first quarter of 2019.
“We are delighted with the approval of our new Amazon® store in Japan,”
said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of
Innovus Pharma. “This expansion of our Amazon® sales to Asia through
Amazon’s FBA shipping is a major step to globalize our direct sales
without the need to continuously depend on finding local partners. The
Japanese expansion of our Amazon® stores follows the successful launches
of our stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the upcoming
launches of our stores in Europe.”
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s
and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our online channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC.
For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com;
www.zestra.com;
www.ejectdelay.com;
www.myvesele.com;
www.urivarx.com;
www.sensumplus.com;
www.myandroferti.com;
www.beyondhumantestosterone.com;
www.getbeyondhuman.com;
www.trybeyondhuman.com;
www.recalmax.com;
www.prostagorx.com;
www.fluticare.com;
www.allervarx.com;
www.apeaz.com;
and www.diabasens.com.
Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, projected revenues from the sale of its products in Japan, estimated
market for its products, and statements about achieving its other
development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing
objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially
from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged
to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing
on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports
filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these
reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the
Company.
