Innovus Pharma Receives Approval from Amazon® to Expand its Amazon® Stores to Japan

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced the approval from Amazon® for the expansion of its Amazon® stores to Japan. The additional store will increase the Company’s worldwide Amazon® store presence to its first country in Asia and is in addition to the Company’s Amazon® stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and its new stores opening in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy which it expects to launch in Q1 2019 or before. Innovus Pharma expects to launch its Japanese store in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are delighted with the approval of our new Amazon® store in Japan,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “This expansion of our Amazon® sales to Asia through Amazon’s FBA shipping is a major step to globalize our direct sales without the need to continuously depend on finding local partners. The Japanese expansion of our Amazon® stores follows the successful launches of our stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the upcoming launches of our stores in Europe.”

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our online channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

