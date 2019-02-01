Innovus Pharma's Product FlutiCare® Ranks #2 Behind Flonase® in Amazon®'s Fluticasone Propionate and Allergy Nasal Spray Categories

Company Places Additional Order of 220,000 Units to Meet Growing Demand

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced that its FlutiCare® OTC product for the relief of seasonal allergies is currently ranked #2 behind Flonase® in Amazon®’s Fluticasone Propionate and Allergy Nasal Spray categories. In addition, FlutiCare® is currently ranked #6 in Amazon’s Best Moisturizing Nasal Sprays category, #11 in the Best Allergy Medicine category and #41 in the Sinus Medicine category. To meet the growing demand on Amazon® for FlutiCare®, Innovus Pharma placed an additional order of 220,000 units with its manufacturer.

FlutiCare® contains the most prescribed nasal steroid active pharmaceutical ingredient (“API”) and form for nasal allergy relief over the last 7 years. FlutiCare® is available OTC with the same prescription strength and same delivery method as Flonase®* and ClariSpray®*. The Company currently believes that FlutiCare® is the most affordable fluticasone propionate nasal spray on the market and is now available in a one dose, 30 Day (120 Sprays) treatment and is the only one providing a monthly autoship plan.

“We are very excited to announce the current high ranking of our FlutiCare® product in certain Amazon indication categories,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “FlutiCare® traces its roots as the most prescribed Rx 24-hour nasal allergy spray API and form in the U.S. over the past 7 years by a factor of over 10 to 1 and the number of units we sell has continued to grow. As sales of the product are increasing significantly, we felt it was necessary to increase our supply of this product to meet our consumers' growing demand,” he continued.

About FlutiCare®

FlutiCare® is a nasal spray, which provides 50 micrograms of fluticasone propionate (“USP”) per spray, a nasal corticosteroid that provides 24-hour temporary relief of seasonal and perennial nasal allergy symptoms. FlutiCare® can be used to relieve both indoor and outdoor nasal allergy symptoms caused by pollen, dust, animal dander, and other indoor and outdoor allergens. Nasal allergy symptoms include nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, etc.

FlutiCare® contains the nasal steroid API that is physician recommended and consumer preferred.

#1 form used by patients;

#1 nasal steroid active prescribed by physicians;

Familiar to patients, comfort of a known & trusted medicine;

Engrained in patients’ allergy management; and

Effective and safe.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com; www.zestra.com; www.ejectdelay.com; www.myvesele.com; www.urivarx.com; www.sensumplus.com; www.myandroferti.com; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com; www.getbeyondhuman.com; www.trybeyondhuman.com; www.recalmax.com; www.prostagorx.com; www.xyralid.com; www.fluticare.com; www.allervarx.com; and www.apeaz.com.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from its FlutiCare® product, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

*Flonase® is a registered trademark of GSK and ClariSpray® is a registered trademark of Bayer.

