Innovus Pharmaceuticals : Apr 02, 2019Innovus Pharmaceuticals Continues Strong Revenue Growth & New Product Rollouts

CEOLIVE Exclusive Interview with Dr. Bassam Damaj, President & CEO of Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNV)

ORLANDO, FL, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CEOLIVE, a provider of in-depth video interviews with public company CEO's, announced the release of the latest episode of CEORoadshow featuring an interview with the CEO of Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: INNV, INNVD), Dr. Bassam Damaj.

'Innovus Pharma first appeared on our show in 2013 but has become a completely different company since that time boasting three straight years of revenue growth, a highly successful and fast-growing product line of men's and women's health supplements and a unique direct-to-consumer sales and marketing platform,' stated Mike Elliott, Host of CEORoadshow.

In the interview, Dr. Damaj discusses the company's impressive growth in terms of revenues and product portfolio and explains how Innovus Pharma was able to grow its revenues consistently for the past three years.

This video interview is part of an ongoing series that features CEO's from leading small and micro-cap companies addressing topics related to the company's business performance and strategy.

The interviews are not intended to provide the first announcement of material information or developments about the company. Instead, they will discuss matters previously announced through other channels or that are not themselves considered material information under securities laws, even though the matters may be important to shareholders.

The video interview will be hosted at the following link and available at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019:

http://ceoroadshow.com/INNV

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our online channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to be a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ('ANDA') products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC. For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com ; www.zestra.com ; www.ejectdelay.com ; www.myvesele.com ; www.urivarx.com ; www.sensumplus.com ; www.myandroferti.com ; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com ; www.getbeyondhuman.com ; www.trybeyondhuman.com ; www.recalmax.com ; www.prostagorx.com ; www.xyralid.com ; www.fluticare.com ; www.allervarx.com ; www.apeaz.com ; www.mzssleepingaid.com ; www.novalere.com and www.diabasens.com .

About CEOLIVE.TV & CEORoadshow.com

CEOLIVE.TV provides in-depth video interviews with public company CEO's and their executive management teams.

CEORoadshow introduces public companies to thousands of active investors, fund managers, and financial institutions month after month.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain certain Forward-Looking Statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties.

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are Forward-Looking Statements, including but not limited to the viability of the company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions, profitability, management's effectiveness, the marketability of the company's products, the company's ability to protect its proprietary information, general economic and business conditions, the volatility of the company's operating results and financial condition, other risks that may be detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') or other applicable regulatory authorities, etc.

These Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update Forward-Looking Statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Disclaimer / Disclosure

Neither CEOLIVE or CEORoadshow or any of its principals currently owns or plan to own within 72 hours of publication any shares of the stocks mentioned in this video. For a full disclaimer please visit, ceoroadshow.com/disclaimer.

CEOLIVE and CEORoadshow content and productions are based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed in CEOLIVE and CEORoadshow content and productions, or other investor relations materials and presentations are subject to change. Neither CEOLIVE nor CEORoadshow nor any of its data or content providers shall be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in

reliance thereon. All data and information is provided for informational or entertainment purposes only. Neither CEOLIVE nor CEORoadshow a registered broker-dealer or a registered investment advisor.

Contact CEORoadshow

Mike Elliott

me@ceoroadshow.com