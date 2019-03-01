Innovus Pharmaceuticals : Mar 01, 2019Innovus Pharma Announces the Approval of its Diabasens® Product in Canada Indicated to Relieve Cutaneous Pain Associated with Diabetic Neuropathy

Innovus Pharma Announces the Approval of its Diabasens® Product in Canada Indicated to Relieve Cutaneous Pain Associated with Diabetic Neuropathy

Diabasens® is the Eleventh Innovus Pharma Product Approved in Canada to Date

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Innovus Pharma' or the 'Company') (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced that it received approval from Health Canada to market its product Diabasens® as a Natural Health Product ('NHP'), for the indication to relieve cutaneous pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. The product will be available as an over-the-counter ('OTC') or behind the counter product and will not require a prescription.

'We are very pleased to announce the Health Canada approval of our Diabasens® product in Canada,' said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. 'Diabasens is one of our top selling products in the United States, and we expect it to do very well in Canada and rise up to be a top performer there too. We expect to launch the product through our own sales and marketing commercial efforts in the very near future to provide our Canadian diabetic patients with an effective product to relieve their diabetic neuropathy pain,' continued Dr. Damaj.

'Diabasens® is our eleventh product approved in Canada, including Zestra®, Zestra Glide® and Uxor™ (EjectDelay®) marketed by Orimed Pharma, UriVarx® through our partnership with Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Vesele®, Apeaz®, Xyralid® Cream, ProstaGorx®, Xyralid® Suppositories and BH™ Testosterone Booster. In addition, we have two other products: PEVarx® and RecalMax® that have applications submitted and are being reviewed currently by Health Canada for potential approval.'

About Diabasens®

Diabasens® is a proprietary cream approved by Health Canada that relieves pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. The product is also designed with specific ingredients to increase blood flow into the legs and feet and increase nerve sensation.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ('ANDA') products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com; www.zestra.com; www.ejectdelay.com; www.vesele.com; www.urivarx.com; www.sensumplus.com; www.myandroferti.com; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com; www.getbeyondhuman.com; www.trybeyondhuman.com; www.recalmax.com; www.prostagorx.com; www.xyralid.com; www.fluticare.com; www.allervarx.com; www.apeaz.com; www.mzssleepingaid.com, www.novalere.com and www.diabasens.com.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the Diabasens® product in Canada, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

